The Democrats Are United. Now What?

When Bill Clinton took the stage on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, he wasn’t scanning the crowd to gauge their reaction the way he usually does. Instead, he was constantly glancing down at the dais. Clinton wasn’t reading from the teleprompter; his speech had been printed out. “Bill Clinton is reading ... pages of actual paper,” the longtime political reporter Susan Milligan tweeted. “Which, for those of us who started covering him in the ’92 campaign, means he didn’t finish his last version of his speech in time to load it on the teleprompter.”

Clinton wasn’t just fiddling with syntax. After observing the first two days of the convention, he had decided to rewrite his remarks “with a more fun, youthful, joyful approach” that fit the mood he had witnessed inside the United Center. “Take it from a man who once had the honor to be called in this convention the Man From Hope,” he concluded. “We need Kamala Harris, the president of joy, to lead us. So, I’ll be doing my part. You do yours. I’ll see you when we’re making a real joyful noise when the votes are counted.”

It was, to be blunt, not one of Clinton’s better speeches—long and droning, it resembled his disastrous 1988 address more than career highlights such as his reelection-shifting 1996 speech or his effusive case for Barack Obama in 2012. (It was also Clinton’s thirteenth convention speech, so it’s hard to fault him too much.) But it was yet another testament to the former president’s well-honed ability to read the room. The theme of the 2024 convention was joy; Clinton simply put his own spin on it.

Much of that joy was Kamala Harris’s. Democrats had rightly decided that exuberance was her defining characteristic, and spent four days making the case that in her the party had, at long last, its own happy warrior. But joy was also present in the United Center itself. It belonged to the delegates, too. The mood at the 2024 DNC was jubilant because everyone was well aware of how funereal things would have been if Harris wasn’t the nominee. Had Biden held on, the convention would have likely taken place with Donald Trump rollicking toward a landslide return to the White House; moreover, there likely would have been massive protests against Biden’s role in Israel’s ongoing murder of civilians in Gaza. The media would have labeled it a reprise of the disastrous 1968 convention.

Instead, Harris was the nominee; the protests were present but muted; and the Democrats, though still facing a tight election, were favorites. All of this was un-imaginable just one month earlier.