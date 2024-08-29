The DNC: Walking on Sunshine

Chicago, city of the famously big shoulders, is also one of wide, flat, long blocks. If you’re a New Yorker or a Washingtonian, and I tell you some destination is three blocks away, you think, “OK, that’s nothing.” But in Chicago, they live life on a brawnier scale.

I had known this but had completely forgotten it when I booked an Airbnb for me and TNR colleague Alex Shephard in a neighborhood near Chicago’s United Center. On the map, it looked like a few blocks, more or less a straight shot down Ogden Avenue. In mileage terms, which I stupidly had not checked, it was about a mile and a half—on the margins of acceptable for walking to the convention around 6 p.m., but for heading back at 11 p.m. with a sore back after sitting in an uncomfortable seat for four hours, it might as well have been in Indiana.

I thought walking to the arena was a good idea because, aside from squeezing in a daily constitutional to fight the effects of the greasy food and excess booze that are inevitable consequences of convention week, I had learned from experience that, while conventions are generally fun and I know I’m privileged to be able to attend, they can be logistically challenging. If you’re important or rich or both, you have your own entry points, your own skyboxes (which were on a level the rest of us couldn’t access), and so on. But when you’re not important or rich, getting to and in the hall is an undignified rugby scrum.

Hoofing it, I thought, would give us control over one little piece of our transportational destiny. Convention approaches, I remembered, are mayhem; a deafening and confusing congeries of limos and Ubers and taxis elbowing one another for entry-lane supremacy, where it might take 10 minutes to progress one block. Walking would at least free us of that.

So, on night one, off we set in high spirits. We walked past nearby Union Park, the designated protest area, where a few hundred people milled about, protest signs strewn across the ground. We followed the crowd to Madison and Paulina, which seemed to be the entry point. It all looked fine—until we saw the line, which was hundreds of people long. We duly took our places; it was moving along, gradually, when suddenly, a security guard yelled: “If you have a yellow badge, you may skip the line!”