Exxon Doesn’t Think the World Is Serious About Reducing Emissions

Parts of Exxon’s recent report read like threats to those same politicians. Specifically, the report paints a terrifying picture of what could happen if there were “no new investment” in oil and gas. Global oil supplies would fall by 15 million barrels per day in the first year, the report states. By 2030, “oil supplies would fall from 100 million barrels per day to less than 30 million—that’s 70 million barrels short of what’s needed to meet demand every day,” according to Exxon’s projections. The results of that would be “dire,” creating severe energy shortages within a year of the imagined end of investment in oil and gas. The company warns that oil prices could quadruple in just one year, and that—within 10 years—unemployment rates would likely reach 30 percent, “higher than during the Great Depression of the 1930s.” Avoiding such a hellscape, Exxon warns, requires “sustained investment” so that companies like Exxon can continue to meet growing demand and “invest billions to lower the greenhouse gas emissions associated with its own operations and help other industries lower theirs.”

Given that there are no serious proposals on the table to end all investments in oil and gas production overnight, it’s hard to read Exxon’s theatrical projections here as anything other than needless fearmongering about so-called environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. The image Exxon conjures here is of a conspiracy of woke investors suddenly deciding to withdraw their support from the industry on climate activists’ advice, letting oilfields run dry and sparking global economic chaos. There’s no evidence that this conspiracy—a favorite right-wing bogeyman—actually exists.

These theatrics, however, serve as a convenient distraction from the larger danger of what’s likely to happen if fossil fuels grow unchecked: if excess emissions continue, and the world has no capacity to suck enormous amounts of carbon out of the atmosphere; if plastics continue to accumulate in the environment, overwhelming our blood-brain barriers; if large parts of the planet become too hot to inhabit. It’s well within ExxonMobil’s mandate to tell a story of the future that suits its own bottom line. Governments ostensibly committed to keeping their constituents alive, healthy, and financially stable probably shouldn’t keep standing by as that story keeps coming true.