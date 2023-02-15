The Right Has It In for Woke Investors. The Only Problem? They Don’t Exist.

The acronym, which stands for “environmental, social, governance,” refers to criteria investors use to determine the impact potential investments may have on the world, as well as calculate how events in the world may affect investments. It can describe financial products crafted to perform well according to those criteria, or strategies corporations adopt to do so. While its meaning is nothing if not fuzzy, the term is often shorthand for climate- and socially conscious investment. Crucially, its emptiness has made it an easy vessel for actors across the political spectrum to fill with meaning. For companies marketing themselves as sustainable, ESG is the means by which the private sector makes the world a better place. For the right, ESG is a new form of wokery, a way of weaponizing other people’s money to coerce corporations to abide by a PC agenda. Not only does so-called woke investing prioritize ideological concerns over returns, conservatives argue, but it threatens to enforce changes far too radical for Congress.

What had set the senators off—rousing them from a post-lunch slump—was a seemingly uncontroversial statement from Dalia Blass, the head of external affairs for BlackRock, which manages a cool $8.5 trillion in assets and has been heavily associated with ESG. Blass had been dispatched to this remote corner of East Texas to endure nearly a full day of grilling, handed the unfortunate task of subbing in for her boss, CEO and right-wing bogeyman Larry Fink. Given his company’s enormous economic and political influence, Fink—a Democrat—has become an easy punching bag for those already prone to arguing that a shadowy cabal of globalist elites is pulling the strings of global governance. Blass was here to absorb a few of the blows. Allegedly, BlackRock wanted to destroy a nearby coal plant. Pressed by committee Chair Bryan Hughes on her employer’s plans, Blass reminded the senators that her company has $170 billion invested in U.S.-based public energy firms and no intention of divesting from them. She reiterated a talking point repeated by her bosses and just about every major fossil-fuel company on Earth (a list that includes donors to most of the politicians glaring at her). “Respectfully, senator, this is about managing carbon emissions, not shutting down plants.”

Senator Bob Hall was incredulous. “You told us earlier that your objective was to maximize investments,” he barked. “Now you’re telling us that your objective is zero carbon emissions. Which is it?” Senator Lois Kolkhorst—who had begun her remarks more genially, cracking a joke about college football in the twang of a fun aunt—framed the issue in apocalyptic terms: “It is my job to let every one of my constituents live the American dream, and I view ESG as doing nothing but marginalizing this country that I have been so blessed to have been born into.”