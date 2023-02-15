The Right Has It In for Woke Investors. The Only Problem? They Don’t Exist.

The argument from Ramaswamy and his fellow travelers is that liberal states are pressuring asset managers to advance a climate-oriented agenda, when asset management, in their view, should be agenda-free. New York City and California, both of which have demanded firms set stronger climate targets, have “pressured the BlackRocks of the world into using everyone else’s money to also advance that same objective,” Ramaswamy said. Of course, the anti-ESG cohort is advancing its own agenda with similar means: using states’ market power to enforce companywide policy among monopolistic asset management firms. What is the difference? Do people whose states might invest their pensions with Strive have any way of learning about that or weighing in on its proxy voting and shareholder engagement practices? When I put these questions to him, Ramaswamy expressed some ambivalence about the ­anti-boycott bills he has publicly supported. “We believe the right solution is more competition and disclosure in the market,” he insisted. And with regard to Strive, he emphasized the need for transparency “when there’s a nonpecuniary investment,” though he didn’t clarify who would make the call on what counts as nonpecuniary.

A throughline of anti-ESG activism is its single-minded commitment to fossil-fuel production that in some cases reaches well beyond what companies actually seem to want, even as the American Petroleum Institute provides backing. At the North American Gas Forum in Washington, D.C., this fall, an oil executive—speaking on the condition of anonymity—was weary of the push. “Those are still fundamentally decisions that need to be driven by the businesses,” he said.

If parts of the fossil-fuel industry seem uneasy or ambivalent about the anti-ESG crusade, parts of the financial sector are livid. Emails obtained by Documented show a tense back and forth between West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore’s office and the West Virginia Bankers Association in the drafting process for SB 262, an anti-boycott bill modeled on the one passed in Texas. (Moore’s office did not respond to multiple requests to comment on this story.)

Provided a draft of the bill to mark up, the West Virginia Bankers Association general counsel and director of government relations, Loren Allen, objected to the bill’s intrusion on free-market principles. It was unacceptable to the banking industry, he wrote in a comment, that WVBA members could be punished for any perceived slight against a company: “Banks are being put in the onerous position of having to justify every decision they make in this regard” to the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office. Allen noted, as well, that the draft contained no provision that grants a listed financial institution the right to know what evidence exists for a boycott, “leaving the adversely affected bank defending against unknown, unsubstantiated information provided by unknown sources.”