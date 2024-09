The appointment made, the car

leaning into parkway curves,

no turning around for a small

caged cry from the back seat.



In the exam room I stroked

the black and white hairs on her skull.

Unhappy cat. Never purred,

drove other cats to cower under sofas.



The needle slid into her leg.

Uncontrollable tears. The vet

touched my arm, not knowing

I was crying for years



of failed affection,

the want of love, the times

I could have been

the one to slide the needle.