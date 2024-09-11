The Machines Are Proving Ray Kurzweil Right—Sort Of

For Kurzweil, the Singularity promises only deliverance—from our most intractable problems and the crooked timber that produced them.

When Kurzweil was starting out in the 1960s, limited computing power constrained the ability to test early models of “machine learning” such as Rosenblatt’s Perceptron. But Kurzweil never doubted computers would catch up. In 1965, the year Kurzweil enrolled at MIT, Gordon Moore published an article predicting that the number of transistors on computer chips would continue doubling every two years at flat or falling cost, and computers would rapidly improve. As a result, Kurzweil spent his early career laying intellectual foundations for technology decades ahead of its time. He and his peers anticipated but could not yet realize the potential of computerized neural networks; they theorized a “connectionist” paradigm, which understands intelligence as emerging from a complex but replicable web of neuronal relationships in the human brain. (AI programs such as ChatGPT have recently emerged from connectionist blueprints drawn up in the 1950s and ’60s.) Even before these networks became possible, Kurzweil’s peers surmised these networks would eventually enable novel forms of computing to shatter the physical limitations of the transistor. The year Moore’s article appeared, the AI researcher I.J. Good was already thinking ahead to a coming “intelligence explosion” that Kurzweil would later name the Singularity.

While waiting for Moore’s Law to gain speed, Kurzweil stayed busy. As an undergraduate, he started a company that matched high school students with prospective colleges, using a computer program he developed. He sold the company before graduation, the first of what would become a dizzying number of companies, products, and patents racked up by Kurzweil over the course of an inventor’s career that has drawn comparisons to Edison. His best-known work during the 1970s and ’80s involved character and pattern recognition; it birthed the flatbed scanner and the first reader for the blind. The latter invention led to a friendship with Stevie Wonder, who challenged Kurzweil to create a synthesizer that could mimic the pristine sounds of acoustic orchestral instruments. The result was the Kurzweil 250 and a Technical Grammy Award.

All the while, Kurzweil carefully tracked technological megatrends the way a field artilleryman studies the geometry of a distant moving target. His interest was mostly practical. Why waste time on research unless it was aligned with existing or soon-to-exist technology and levels of computing power? Then, in the mid-1980s, Kurzweil detected a warping in the rate of technological advance. Moore’s Law, he noticed, was being outstripped, and mightily, by a plummeting price-performance ratio. He concluded that this process—which as of this writing has multiplied computing power 20 quadrillion times in 80 years—was racing toward the AI-fueled “intelligence explosion” foreseen by Good. One couldn’t say it was ahead of schedule, exactly, because there was no schedule until Kurzweil started writing about it. In The Singularity Is Nearer, Kurzweil describes his epiphany that machine learning systems would soon begin improving themselves by designing ever more powerful neural networks.