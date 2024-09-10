How Harris Can Put Trump on the Defensive Over Fracking

When Trump falsely claims that Harris and Biden have imposed an electric vehicle mandate, here too Harris can employ the strategy of invoking freedom and the future. Harris should not repeat her opponent’s frame by denying that the Biden administration imposed any mandate. Rather she should simply redirect the conversation by saying that she reasonably supports air pollution standards. Describing pictures from the 1970s of choking smog in American cities, Harris can say we need to keep American technology moving forward so that we can enjoy freedom not only from “the pollution that is fueling the climate crisis,” as she noted in her convention speech, but also from the pollution that causes hundreds of thousands of deaths in the United States every year, according to some estimates. Many of those killed each year by pollution-related lung infections are children.

And, again, she should tie this freedom from pollution to America’s leadership in the industries of the future. The vice president should speak of her pride in being endorsed by the United Autoworkers Union, which has called for a “a whole of government approach to ensure the next generation of vehicles are made in the United States.” Trump wants to keep us in the past, behind our competitors in Europe and China; that’s bad for America, she should say. We want to be at the forefront of next-generation automotive innovation.

Finally, Harris should tie Trump’s desire to take America backward to the threat of climate change itself. Harris already mocks Trump for calling climate change “a hoax.” She should do this in the debate too—and she should link his climate denial to his narcissistic self-interest, suggesting he doesn’t care about young people or the future. Eighty percent of young voters prefer a presidential candidate who prioritizes climate, and fully half of these young voters say that failing to prioritize climate is a “deal breaker.”