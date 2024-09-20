Jonathan Holloway Was Far More Than Rutgers’s First Black President

Let “X” designate a labor strike, last year, unprecedented in Rutgers’s history as a public university, by faculty and staff unions raising pressing concerns about pay, equity, and work rules but also prompting harassment of Holloway and his family at their home and elsewhere on campus. He sought an injunction against the strike because New Jersey law prohibits strikes by public employees, but Governor Phil Murphy intervened to settle matters less confrontationally, with significant increases in pay.

“Y” can represent the challenges posed by some pro-Palestine student protestors whom Holloway persuaded to dismantle their own campus encampments peacefully, but only after he made some concessions to their demands by agreeing to offer scholarships for Palestinian students displaced from Gaza, but also by agreeing to look into disinvesting from the school’s scholarly exchanges and joint ventures with Israeli universities. He defended some such ventures on grounds of the academic freedoms of inquiry and exchange, but opportunistic congressional Republicans such as Virginia Foxx nevertheless attacked him frontally but falsely for fueling antisemitism. Let “Z” stand for Holloway’s initiation of a formal investigation of charges that a Rutgers gymnastics coach had engaged in bullying, favoritism, and revenge against athletes.

Irrelevant references to Holloway as the “first Black president” ignore the rich irony that his principled, “freedom first” approach transcends and transvalues racial approaches, as I explained at some length five years ago in a profile of him for Salon, written as he was facing controversy over proposals to rename Yale’s Calhoun College. Yale’s designation of Holloway as the college’s “master,” or head, was a tribute to his strengths not only as an historian credentialed to reinterpret the past but also as a leader of young people shaping the future.