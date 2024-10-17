The New Republic’s Best Books of the Fall

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 464 pp,. $29.00



In chess, intermezzo is the tactical move that disrupts the anticipated sequence to turn the game on its head. Sally Rooney’s fourth novel deals with death, chronic illness, and housing insecurity, but the real disruption is romance. “Life has slipped free of its netting,” thinks Margaret, a 36-year-old divorcee, when she falls for Ivan, a 22-year-old with braces whom she chaperones at a chess tournament. Ivan’s brother Peter finds that for all the enviable sexual opportunities he has, he can’t let go of the life he lost with his ex, Sylvia. Intermezzo is about what happens when we allow ourselves to shirk expectations of ourselves and others.



The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

One World, pp. 256, $30.00



Ta-Nehisi Coates’s The Message is a thought-provoking collection of three interwoven essays that blend memoir with a guide to good writing. Exploring themes of nationalism, oppression, and belonging, Coates reflects on his journeys to Dakar, Senegal; Columbia, South Carolina; and Palestine. He examines the power of storytelling alongside issues including slavery, book banning, and Israeli apartheid. The longest section focuses on Palestine, where he confronts the clash between nationalist narratives and lived realities. Addressing young writers, Coates urges them to write in service of a “larger emancipatory mandate,” offering insights into the role of storytelling and mythmaking in shaping our understanding of the world.



Our Evenings by Alan Hollinghurst

Random House, 496 pp., $30.00



Brexit appears early in Hollinghurst’s long-awaited new novel, which follows Dave Win, the son of a Burmese immigrant he’s never met, from the time he enters an elite English boarding school, by scholarship, in the 1960s, to the present. Win is practically tortured at boarding school, but he’s smart, and from there he embarks on a career in avant-garde theater. As the novel opens, Win sits in bed reading about the death of the “Brexit Minister’s millionaire father” for whom his scholarship was named. The memories return in fragments, “stills, you know, rather than clips. Or GIFs perhaps, sometimes—a head turns, a hand comes down, but you never see what comes next, it just does it again.” Hollinghurst, a Booker Prize winner, has a keen eye for the everyday slights and painful slippages that keep Win from feeling fully understood—let alone accepted—by his countrymen.