The World That September 11 Made

The answer took me back to 1842, to the ignominious retreat from Kabul of the British Army—only a single man, a Dr. William Brydon, survived to reach Jalalabad out of nearly 16,000 people who embarked on the ninety-mile trek through enemy territory. It was a wound to early Victorian pride and British identity almost as severe as 9/11 was to modern Americans. The British response was to assemble what was openly called an “Army of Retribution” to march to Kabul, level it, and return to India. Nobody pretended the army would, or could, stay. Afghanistan would be no more under British control or influence after the infliction of violence than before it. They did it because they were frightened, and angry, and in a vengeful mood. They did it because they were mad, and because they wanted to, and to assert their role as the protagonists of reality in the global politics of the day.

So much energy has been expended since 2001 on attempting to understand how American policymakers could have been so foolish, and how they could have convinced themselves of the fantastical hogwash they recited with straight, earnest faces as the war in Afghanistan began and the war in Iraq was being sold to the public. Motivated reasoning is powerful and could of course explain some of it. What Homeland offers is a different frame for understanding the path we chose as a nation; it’s not that the Bush administration and its enablers believed they could win the game but that they were lying about what the game was altogether. Hegemony is a hell of a drug, and nations rarely behave rationally or find themselves persuaded by columns in a spreadsheet when attempting to hang onto it.

A fourth and final crisis, of accountability, rounds out the book. This section is arguably the least essential to the book, but that is no doubt colored by the fact that a tour through all the ways in which the architects and boosters of the “war on terror” and invasion of Iraq escaped accountability was less enlightening than it was simply infuriating. Unlike the rest of the book I didn’t feel like I gained any new perspective here on, say, Judith Miller’s poisonous reporting, Colin Powell’s legacy-killing pantomime show before the United Nations, the cartoonishly credulous and ugly rush to militaristic consensus, or the roaring cataract of lies from official sources on which the case for war was built. Living through it the first time was enough; reliving it only made me want to throw something.