Rachel Kushner’s Spy Games

Kushner’s fiction is full of similarly tough women, who do not take personally other people’s low expectations of them. Reno, the protagonist of her celebrated 2013 novel, The Flamethrowers, sits through dinners at the homes of art-world luminaries in 1970s New York, on the arm of her rich boy-friend, Sandro, rarely speaking a word; her hosts don’t know that she just set a land speed record with the fastest car in the world, and she doesn’t much care if they do. Her friend Giddle, who works as a waitress in a diner, is actually engaged in a long-term piece of performance art, playing the part of “girl working in a diner” in order to better understand her subject. Giddle got the idea from a waitress in Hoboken, who turned out to have her own private purpose; she was a sociologist doing fieldwork and explains, “I infiltrate to study this world.”

Youngish women have a tendency to become semi-invisible, or to put it a different way, the men around them don’t tend to see them beyond their barest outlines—a fact that Kushner’s characters turn to their advantage. The narrator of Creation Lake simply takes this notion to an extreme: A spy working under the name Sadie Smith, she sets out to infiltrate the Moulinards, a group of radical eco-activists in the south of France. Her approach to spying mirrors the approach to reporting that Joan Didion describes in Slouching Towards Bethlehem: of making herself so “unobtrusive” that her subjects “forget that my presence runs counter to their best interests.” Once Sadie’s targets (including the boyfriend, Lucien) have accepted her presence, they make few efforts to find out more about her, and they happily talk all about themselves.

The acquisition of secret knowledge is one of the central pleasures of the spy novel, and Kushner works several unusual varieties of such knowledge into the novel’s propulsive plot. There is typical tradecraft: the checking of encrypted messages, the building of a plausible backstory. Then there’s the less typical, gendered knowledge that only Sadie has in the novel—her awareness of exactly how the Moulinards expect a woman in her position to act, and her uncanny ability to calibrate her performance. But perhaps most gripping is Sadie’s clandestine induction into the debates that consume the group—conversations about the environment, yes, but also about partisans, rebellions, handfishing, caves, activist strategy, and the nature of humanity itself, from its earliest origins to the present. These conversations bear directly on the characters’ most consequential decisions, combining high-stakes action with the thrill of intellectual discovery. As in a Graham Greene or John le Carré novel, in Creation Lake the point of spying is not just to find out what is happening but how to pick one’s way through a world of ideas.