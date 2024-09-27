Schools Face More Uncertainty as Pandemic-Era Funding Ends

There was a question as to whether school districts would be able to spend all of their remaining ESSER funds before the January deadline, particularly if their state does not seek an extension for the program. The AASA survey found that around 15 percent of superintendents believe they need more time to liquidate all of the funds. Nationwide, school districts have obligated around 87 percent of ESSER funds, and the Department of Education has said it expects 99 percent to have been spent by January. If there is any money left on the table by school districts by the deadline, it will need to be returned to the federal government.

Like other Covid-era relief measures, the ESSER grants helped address a short-term problem caused by pandemic societal changes—in this case, learning loss among students—which then highlighted preexisting inequities. The ESSER expiration exposes some of the lingering achievement gaps between high-poverty school districts and their wealthier counterparts; according to the Education Recovery Scorecard survey, poorer districts are still further behind on achievement levels as compared to 2019 levels than wealthier districts. But with states responding differently to the end of ESSER grants, the long-desired return to normal will continue to be uneven.

“Kids are still behind where they would have been, and now the money is going away. So the question is, what’s going to happen to the recovery?” said Roza. “Are we going to continue to see recovery now the money’s gone, or is this the new world order for our kids now is that they never recover from Covid, and that’s the new level of their scores.”