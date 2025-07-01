How Religious Pluralism Lost at the Supreme Court

Minority religious communities, on the other hand, will be left with just the opt-out itself. A Jewish family in Oklahoma who does not want their child to be taught about Christianity in public schools, for example, would have to withdraw them from the state’s social studies classes. Receiving that accommodation is now their constitutional right, but it is also a marker of exclusion and difference—one that will not apply equally to all religious communities in this country, and will vary greatly depending on where Americans of different faiths happen to live.

I also have strong doubts based on personal experience that opt-outs create the clean dividing line between “learning” and “not learning” that the court and the litigants all assume. Public schools in Nevada, where I grew up, had the kind of robust weeklong sexual-education lessons that you would expect from that state. We even had one day during the week where kids from our grade were separated into different classes by gender to learn more specific material about the birds and the bees.

For that day, each of us had to bring home forms for our parents to sign so that we could take part. A couple of kids in my circle of friends had parents who opted them out from those gender-specific lessons for religious reasons. Most of us went back to the classroom for the lesson. Those who opted out went to the school cafeteria, I think, to read books or do homework or whatever. The pristine barrier that the justices and the educators and the lawyers imagined throughout this litigation was fully in place. Would you like to guess what we all discussed during the next recess?

The futility of these efforts probably does not matter to the justices. They have crafted a ruling that will drive almost any mention of sexual orientation and gender identity from most public schools. Along the way, they have empowered members of majority faiths to use the threat of legal or administrative chaos to coerce curriculum changes from democratically elected school boards. That sea change will likely swamp any other marginal benefit reaped by minority faiths from the court’s decision. Last week’s decision is a victory for some religious groups, to be sure. But it is not a victory for religious pluralism itself.