The Incomprehensible Scale of Trump’s Deportation Plans





It is not easy to assess whether Trump actually can deport the many millions of people he has promised to remove from the United States. You could ask the plan’s architects. You could run a sober assessment of the numbers, of the current system’s capability, and come to the conclusion that such an operation is impossible. You could consider all of the ways mass deportation might shred both the law and legal norms, something well on its way. But, as Andrea Pitzer, who has written a history of concentration camps, said in a recent essay in Scientific American, “The argument that a second Trump administration wouldn’t be able to launch such an operation because of a lack of personnel or legal authority should be understood as largely irrelevant because it presupposes the intention of running a precise, legal project at all.”

We should take as a given that mass deportations in the United States would involve its enforcers violating the law while being shielded by the law. It may seem like a paradox, but it is the only way I can make sense of the conditions we are in. Radley Balko, author of Rise of the Warrior Cop: The Militarization of America’s Police Forces, offered in his newsletter a highly detailed analysis of the logistical complexities of such a scheme and of the potential steps beyond the law that could be taken to deputize any law enforcement officer as an immigration officer, and the broad exemptions from civil liability such officers would enjoy. Balko estimated such a force would exceed the number of active-duty U.S. Army troops, detaining a population at least twice that of New York City, deporting them on thousands of flights. Jessica Pishko, author of The Highest Law in the Land: How the Unchecked Power of Sheriffs Threatens Democracy, said in a recent essay that sheriffs would be key players here, not only as enforcers for ICE, which some have been for years under 287(g), but in the manner that sheriffs like Arizona’s Joe Arpaio have paved the way for mass deportations.

Making sense of Trump’s plans is something many immigrants and immigrants’ rights attorneys and organizers have had to grapple with for nearly a decade now. “The Trump administration shined this kind of spotlight on the cruelty of our immigration system, and the way it severs people from their families and communities,” said Marie Mark of Immigrant Defense Project. “But that was all legal. That is all already part of our law and continues to be the law—was the law before Trump, and was the law after Trump.” If the goal is to arrest as many immigrants as possible, Mark said, a Trump administration will do what already works.