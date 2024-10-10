Democrats Are Finally Talking About Abortion

Harris’s campaign is betting that sharing the stories of women who experienced miscarriages or other health emergencies at a later point in their pregnancy may help shift the perception of people who seek abortions as irresponsible—and can appeal to voters, particularly moderate women, who have only recently begun voting for Democrats. Having the women themselves be the messengers also puts a human face to these stories, as well as helping certain voters understand that this scenario could happen to them, or their loved ones. Not all abortion advocates are thrilled about this approach.

“When we get into conversations about why and under what circumstances [abortions take place], we are undercutting why we should trust women,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, the president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “When we’re asking why they needed access to abortion, then we’re implicitly saying … ‘I need a little bit more information before I don’t pass judgment on you.’”

Abortion rights advocates have sought to frame the battle over abortion access as a conflict between freedom and extremism. Republicans, meanwhile, have countered by arguing that Democrats are the real extremists: They would not only allow abortion up until the moment of birth but even allow mothers to, as Donald Trump claimed at the September debate, “execute” newborns. These Republican talking points may be hyperbolic, but they reflect a desire to flip the narrative in a way that mirrors a regular polling result: that abortion after a certain point in pregnancy is unpopular with most Americans. Harris herself has not answered questions about whether she would support expanding abortion access beyond the limits of Roe, which only legalized the procedure through fetal viability at around 24 weeks.