Disclaimer on Apple TV+ Has Something to Hide

It should not be a spoiler to reveal that all is not as it seems in Disclaimer. There is a revelation very late in the series that will upend everything we’ve been led to believe about the events on our screens, and we’ll need, ultimately, to ask ourselves why we were so ready to believe certain versions of the truth but not others. What do we do with a show that hides its true self from us? In a film, we have only the length of our time in the theater to inhabit a blinkered world before its truth is revealed to us. Disclaimer, which stretches for seven episodes, asks us instead to live in the lie, to build identifications with characters in the lie, to have emotional responses, to laugh at jokes, to spend time in the lie. For all its exquisite performances, visual pyrotechnics, and narrative contraptions, Disclaimer never fully earns, or maybe even deserves, our trust. Cuarón cleverly and convincingly tells us that nobody really understands Catherine Ravenscroft. I’m not sure Disclaimer understands her either.

One of the first lines in Disclaimer comes from a speech in honor of Ravenscroft’s work as a filmmaker. “Beware of narrative and form,” the voice says. “Their power can bring us closer to the truth, but they can also be a weapon with a great power to manipulate.” Cuarón’s televisual version of Ravenscroft’s story plays fast and loose with these dangerous elements of narrative and form. In many ways, it is a refreshingly energetic TV debut for an accomplished filmmaker. Rather than labor to make the medium more “cinematic,” Cuarón embraces the narrative expansiveness and time afforded by serialized storytelling. Cuarón’s visual signatures remain in force—lots of long tracking shots!—and there is a good bit of art film ponderousness, but, at its heart, this is avowedly a TV melodrama, and, in its best moments, that’s precisely how it plays.

A kind of chopped and screwed Rashomon, the series is built around three different narrative contrivances that interweave throughout every episode. There’s the narrative of Ravenscroft, in the present, dealing with the earth-shattering effects of this novel in her life. Her husband and son process the shock with varying degrees of hysteria, and Ravenscroft herself spirals out of control. This thread is narrated in second-person voice-over by the actress Indira Varma, and it goes out of its way to show us how Ravenscroft is suffocated by this sudden life twist. (At one point, she impulsively strikes a co-worker, and her assistant, in perhaps the year’s most ham-fisted line of dialogue, shouts, “You are so canceled, Catherine!”) This section houses Blanchett’s molten performance, but it also showcases some of the limited series’ most limited ideas about gender (masculinity, in particular, in the form of Ravenscroft’s effete doofus husband and her detached, drug addict son), cancel culture, marriage, and parenting. That said, the pleasure of watching Cate Blanchett shop for, prepare, and summarily throw away an elaborate meal of sole meunière might be worth the cost of admission.