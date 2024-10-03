Helene Should Trigger a National Rethink of Home Insurance

Rather than continuing to leave critical planning decisions up to the insurance industry, HRAs would provide public disaster insurance—filling the considerable gaps in private sector coverage—and coordinate comprehensive disaster risk reduction activities, taking the burden off of individuals to “harden” their homes against worsening extreme weather events. The idea, Taylor tells me, is to “make sure we’re deploying resources to de-risk communities before storms. Prevention is the strongest way of getting ahead of this problem. Prevention can look like all sorts of different things: from building infrastructure to hardening assets,” including homes and businesses. “Maybe it means selective managed retreat. But it means really reducing the harm before it happens.” Supplemental public insurance would provide coverage to multi-family housing providers, mobile home dwellers and other neglected sectors, with the aim of creating a more direct relationship between risk mitigation and insurance provision than what currently exists. That set-up incentives the HRA to reduce risks across the state through public investment—i.e. strengthening bridges against severe flooding—rather than curating a more favorable risk pool by dropping customers, or whole geographic areas.

The approach is a stark contrast to the one being taken by both the state and federal level. In Florida—arguably the epicenter of the climate-induced insurance crisis—the state has been eager to “depopulate” the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, created to address major private insurers fleeing the state. Doing so has entailed offering generous handouts to smaller, sometimes shady insurers to entice them to stay in business. Many of those smaller insurers have gone bankrupt in recent years and left policyholders holding the bag. Florida now has some of the highest home insurance premiums in the country; last year, the average annual policy there cost $10,966—almost five times the national average.

The National Flood Insurance Program, Elliott explains, has been similarly eager to offload policies onto a fledgling private flood insurance market and lessen its $20.5 billion debt load. While that might make it easier for more people to get flood insurance, it may also exacerbate longstanding issues that have plagued that program. Because only the highest-risk areas are required to get flood insurance, the NFIP functions like a health insurer that only takes on the sickest patients. “Private insurers are in a position to cherry pick the best risk out of the NFIP,” Elliot tells me, making its already risky pool even riskier. Those companies are also free to raise rates at will and drop customers, which the NFIP is statutorily forbidden from doing. “The idea that the way to solve the flood insurance protection gap is to increase consumer choice isn’t surprising. That’s sort of the American ethos,” Elliot says. “But there are reasons to suspect that it’s not going to resolve that issue. If it does, it’s going to bring people into risk pools on terms that aren’t very secure.”