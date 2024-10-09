Stop Overhyping AI Threats to the 2024 Election

Silicon Valley, rather than merely trying to evade accountability around AI—a tack that would be more in keeping with its historic resistance to regulation of any kind—has appeared eager to make commitments about the election. In February, a host of major tech companies, including OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Microsoft, signed the “Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections” at the Munich Security Conference, advancing seven primary goals: prevention, provenance, detection, responsive protection, evaluation, public awareness, and resilience. Many of the same companies have detailed concrete plans to restrict certain types of prompts from eliciting responses from generative AI models, to label certain AI-generated content appearing on platforms, and to watermark AI-generated content via computational processes that make it possible to determine digital authenticity by consulting the file directly.

Silicon Valley is stressing technical solutions, in other words. The AI Elections Accord itself asserts that AI “offers important opportunities for defenders looking to counter bad actors” and argues that “it can support rapid detection of deceptive campaigns, enable teams to operate consistently across a wide range of languages, and help scale defenses to stay ahead of the volume that attackers can muster.” However, despite the commitments made by the companies, critics of these efforts have pointed out that there are no clear accountability or enforcement mechanisms listed. Instead, they eschew blanket regulation and offer attempts at remediation through even more AI. It is a cat-and-mouse game that, in both creating the problem and offering the solution, benefits the purveyors of the technology most.

The tepid interventions proposed by these companies to combat the exacerbation of disinformation via their generative AI products come in response to growing skepticism from both the left and right. Under Joe Biden’s administration, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have pursued antitrust suits against tech companies such as Google, Meta, and Amazon, while conservatives have increasingly called for regulation of the industry. These companies are saying the right things in the hope of reducing the likelihood of controversy without actually doing anything meaningful to change their platforms.