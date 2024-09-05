Trump and Vance’s Astoundingly Stupid Attempts to Win Women Voters

Let’s review the tape. Earlier this year, Trump referred to his primary opponent Nikki Haley—a woman he once selected as ambassador to the United Nations—as a “birdbrain” and called MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski “dumb as a rock.” Trump is particularly fond of demeaning Black women who have challenged him, calling California Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters “a seriously low IQ person” and saying New York Attorney General Letitia James has “a big, nasty, and ugly mouth”—and, of course, “is a Low IQ individual,” as well. Vance, meanwhile, barely finished fielding backlash against 2021 comments about “childless cat ladies” before two more past interviews surfaced in which he lambasted women who refuse to reproduce. The pair have become a tag team of misogyny.

For all of their denigration of women’s intelligence, it’s Trump and Vance who seem to have an awfully long learning curve. It’s truly not smart to insult voters. Just ask Hillary Clinton whether referring to some Trump supporters as a “basket of deplorables” helped in her 2016 campaign, or how much backpedaling then-candidate Barack Obama had to do in 2008 when he said small-town, economically distressed voters “cling to guns or religion” out of frustration. Nor does it make sense to disparage a group that made up 52 percent of the voting electorate in 2020 (not to mention 56 percent in Georgia, 54 percent in Michigan, and 53 percent in Pennsylvania, according to exit polls).