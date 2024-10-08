Transcript: Trump’s Angry, Abusive Tirade at Kamala Demands a Response

Sargent: I want to bring in the gender gap here. This is something you’ve written about. A couple of recent national polls: Marist had Harris leading Trump by 58 to 40 among women; NBC News had her up 58 to 37. Those are big numbers. I’m really struck by the fact, as we discussed earlier, that Trump doesn’t seem to feel any need to appeal to female voters at all at this point. He keeps saying he will protect women, that he will be their protector, and that seems to be the sum total of his appeal to women. What do you make of that, and what do you make of this gender gap?

Milligan: Well, again, he has this really antiquated idea of what women want and [thinks] that what women want is to catch the big prize of the man so he can protect her from all the scary things in the world. He doesn’t understand that, first of all, he’s the scary thing in the world, and secondly, that women aren’t looking for men to protect them in this old-fashioned way that he seems to think. That’s just a creation in his own brain. I do think he’s living in another era, and sees himself as a Rat Pack character still. That world doesn’t exist anymore. That’s not what women want anymore, particularly not suburban women. And the gender gap is stunning. There’s been a gender gap, I think, since ... 1980 that there’s been a gender gap. I’ll have to look at my wonderful Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University. Little plug there for them, they’re terrific. But this is enormous. And why it doesn’t alarm him is beyond me because women vote more than men and women are about 52 percent of the vote. You take that gender gap and then you add in that factor of the 4 percent difference, 48 percent to 52 percent, and those are not good numbers for him. By the way, the numbers and turnout are even bigger in Georgia. I want to say that Georgia women are something like 56 percent of the vote or maybe even more than that. So he’s got to be worried about it, and I don’t know why he’s not.

Sargent: I want to get to that in a second, but first I want to play some audio of Kamala Harris, who just responded to Trump’s general line about being women’s protectors. Listen to this.