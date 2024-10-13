States Need to Do What National Leaders Won’t

Under BPRA, the power authority should be building 15 gigawatts of energy by 2030, but the agency’s draft plan only imagines 3.5 gigawatts in that timeframe (40 projects in all), leaving New York well short of meeting its legally mandated climate goals. What’s especially scary about that paltry 3.5 number is that renewable projects are complicated, and many fail. The New York Power Authority should be planning for many more than 15 gigawatts, to ensure that we do get to 15, instead of setting its sights at such a small fraction of its mandated target.

The New York Power Authority’s obligation to meet the CLCPA targets is not reflected or even acknowledged in the draft strategic plan. “We cannot afford half-measures,” said Mike Paulson, associate director of the Sane Energy Project and co-chair of the Public Power Coalition, responding to the draft in an interview with TNR this week. “But this draft plan is not even a half-measure. We need NYPA to follow the law.”

There are bright spots in the New York Power Authority’s plan. For all its flaws, the draft still reflects years of pressure from the public—including from the Public Power Coalition. Without that work, there would probably be no plan to build any publicly funded renewable energy at all. The plan also offers serious public investment in a green economy created by and for the working class, including $25 million annually in job training for the renewable energy industry, renewable energy credits for low- and middle-income New Yorkers, and a plan to replace horrifically polluting peaker plants with battery storage facilities. (As a member of NYC-DSA, which is part of the Public Power Coalition, I have participated in a couple of the coalition’s protests of the peaker plants.) A significant percentage of the projects discussed in the plan are in poor communities, allowing those who need the jobs most to benefit from the energy transition.