The word “fascist” has fully penetrated the presidential race. We just learned that a top general under President Donald Trump described Trump as “fascist to the core.” Trump has been threatening to unleash the military on the enemy within, which numerous observers describe as fascist politics. And at a Fox News event on Wednesday, Trump uncorked an unhinged, rambling response to all this, insisting that the real fascists are Democrats. We talked to David Austin Walsh, a historian and author of Taking America Back, who explains how the American right has overlapped with fascist movements throughout our history—and what that says about our MAGA moment. Listen to this episode here.
Trump’s Unhinged Fox News Ramblings on “Fascists” Hint at Darker Story
As a former general labels Trump a “fascist” and he seethes in response, a historian explains how the U.S. right’s long overlap with fascist movements is culminating in the MAGA moment.
