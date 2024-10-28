It’s Not Just Trump We Have to Fear Anymore

Coverage of the rally has been refreshingly blunt: Even The New York Times, which has been reluctant to use such language, referred to it as “A Closing Carnival of Grievances, Misogyny and Racism” in one headline. What stands out, though, is how little Trump has factored into coverage. Yes, he eventually appeared onstage, giving a long, rambling, and only periodically coherent speech that focused on his campaign’s only real theme: that the United States is now a country “occupied” by immigrants. But Trump’s presence was largely immaterial. The story of the event was about how widely his message of hate has spread, from some of the most powerful people in media to the richest man in the world. The rally was a literal and frightening representation of how fundamentally Trump has changed American politics—and how drastically he may change it yet, if he and his deeply loyal, increasingly extreme Army of Grievance and Retribution return to the White House in January.



The Donald Trump who spoke on Sunday was not the Donald Trump who barnstormed across the country in 2015 and 2016. He was raspy and quiet; he struggled to hold onto thoughts for more than a few seconds. Breaking from his prepared remarks constantly, he rambled and wheezed out a dystopian and fascistic vision for the country. If the old Trump was a force of nature—a darkly charismatic figure—this was something notably diminished.



Trump’s campaign message in 2024 has mostly been reactive and, in sharp contrast to 2016 and 2020, shaped by outside figures and groups. The overall vision, to the extent that it exists, has largely come from elsewhere—from his running mate, JD Vance, and outside organizations like the Heritage Foundation that have been preparing for a return to power since 2020. Vance, meanwhile, has pushed conspiracy theories about migrants taking over cities and eating animals—and Trump has then adopted them.

