Why Is the Anti-Defamation League Running Cover for Trump?

In neither of the cases above, nor any other analogy I’ve seen between Trump’s movement and the Nazis, is there any implication that the criticized behavior or rhetoric is as bad as the Holocaust. To insist that this is the necessary meaning of such a reference is to claim that it is only appropriate to make a Nazi comparison if the compared group or leader has already killed millions of Jews. This is a patently absurd premise—by Greenblatt and Miller’s logic, the Nazis themselves could not be described as Nazis prior to 1940, and sounding the alarm about their program in the 1930s, before Hitler began formulating and executing his Final Solution, would have been “inaccurate” and “offensive.”

After all, it was called the “Final Solution” for a reason. The Holocaust came at the end of a long process of intensifying Nazi control—over government authority, cultural institutions, social structures, and more—which began in earnest with Hitler running for president of Germany in 1932. Nobody at that time—or, for that matter, in years immediately after, as Hitler seized dictatorial power and began remaking Germany in his twisted image—knew of the horrors that were to come. Most commentators scoffed at the idea that such horrors were possible. But they were, and they did.

No historical comparison is perfect, because no pair of complex historical events can ever be completely identical. But they don’t have to be. The reason to make a historical comparison is to use lessons learned from the past to shape better outcomes in the present. The most important lesson we can learn from the Holocaust is not that it is evil to murder millions of people; we should know that already. The lesson is that monstrous things can happen if a strongman who demagogues against vulnerable groups and promises to root out the “enemy from within” is allowed to take power. That is exactly the situation we face right now, and it is the responsibility of any leader or institution of moral standing to be clear about the reality of this threat.

