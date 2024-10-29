Trump Wasn’t Kidding With That Fascist Rally. Just Ask His ICE Chief.

Homan’s pitch for mass deportations, perhaps, is meant to sound more reasonable, even if he and Miller would ultimately be working from the same plan. He has argued mass deportations are necessary to protect the American people and American sovereignty, both of which Homan has portrayed as imperiled, much like the innocents in Miller’s stories. At the Heritage Foundation’s “policy fest” at the RNC in July, Homan exuberantly proclaimed that as he envisioned mass deportation, “No one’s off the table. The bottom line is: Every illegal alien is a criminal. They enter the country in violation of federal law. It’s a crime to enter this country illegally.” (Homan is a fellow at the Heritage Foundation, the group now most known for having shepherded Project 2025 into infamy.) The “criminal migrants” of Trump and Miller, the invading rapists they conjure up, can be contained by Homan’s far more expansive “illegal alien”—who is a criminal no matter what they’ve done or haven’t done.

Homan did not quite go there in his 60 Minutes interview. He tried to draw a brighter line. “If I am in charge of this, my priorities are public safety threats and national security threats first,” he told Vega, the reporter. “First implies others follow,” she pressed. Homan quickly replied, “Absolutely.” What if other people get caught up in the raids—an undocumented grandmother, Vega asked, would she be deported? Homan’s answer was that she might. “Let the judge decide,” he said. “We’re going to remove people that the judge has ordered deported.” (Of course, immigration officers do not limit themselves during raids to only those people a judge has already ordered deported, and those people aren’t going to wind up in front of a judge unless they’re first arrested and detained, per Homan’s orders.) “Is there a way to carry out mass deportations without separating families?” Vega asked. “Of course there is,” Homan said. “Families can be deported together.” If undocumented parents would be forced to abandon their child born in the United States, he said, they “created that crisis.”

Homan has tried to present mass deportation like some faceless process that just gets set into motion, not as a series of decisions people make and through which he would exercise power. As Homan had said before, No one’s off the table. Miller’s propaganda from the Madison Square Garden stage on Sunday night may sound uglier, but Homan’s stems from the same logic: Whatever they do, however repressive, unlawful, or destructive, it’s not their responsibility. He means it to sound reasonable, inevitable. But instead, what he’s confirming is that every hateful word spewed at Trump’s fascist rally is in earnest—with a policy proposal to back it up.