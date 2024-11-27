Dreams of Sea and Fire

The sea makes me weird.

The sea so rough

and ancient.

Rough as night falls

and I feel something

sea-like

in my blood,

salt,

all the forgotten modes of ancient love,

the waterlogged sailors beautiful

and benumbed

in their flawless chambers.

I am asleep, out of doors—

the ruined beach below, the rough sea ahead,

Africa in the distance.

I’m asleep and I’m everywhere

I’ve wanted to be.

My dreams hold

perpetual exhibitions on

the history of the male nude.

My waking life spent

wishing I were old.

Dread inside me like the hot core

of earth, erupting.

The city entombed

by pumice and ash,

all the people’s lungs and throats burning

as they flee—

and the quiet, shimmering picture of their lives

preserved.