Trump 2.0: Here Comes the Night

Hannity may not be in the running, but it almost goes without saying that the names floating around for AG do not portend business as usual in Washington. They include Jeffrey Clark, who pleaded not guilty after being indicted in Georgia for involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and who is currently fighting his disbarment in Washington. The most insane possibility (and therefore, with Trump, quite likely) for an attorney general nominee: Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, the relatively inexperienced, MAGA-friendly tool who crushed the purloined classified documents case against Trump. “As a useful match to the Justice Department deck-stacking, Trump will surround himself with the worst of the worst—from Gen. Flynn to Stephen Miller—to make sure that he gets the kind of advice and counsel he wants to hear,” Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, predicted. “No establishment types this go-round. No restraints on his worst instincts. Trump will be careful not to put them in Senate-confirmable posts, just in case there are a few GOP U.S. senators who’ll decide to say ‘no’ on occasion.”

Who’s Going to Stop It?

No powerful white hats are in view on the horizon, riding in to save the day. The white shoe law firms and moderate leaders of the private sector who once could be counted on to assist appear ready to sit this out and let their clients gobble up their tax cuts and regulatory favors. Big business most definitely won’t jump in, greenwashing and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs notwithstanding. Venture capitalists and bankers and CEOs will stand back and stand by. “There is some consideration about who to engage and make allies of in the private sector,” said Zamore of the ACLU. “From [executive director] Anthony Romero on down, we have close relationships with some business leaders. My feeling is they are good allies to have, but they are unreliable allies, and we are not banking on that.”

Representative Huffman agreed. “Corporate America is going to go along with this because Trump will buy them off,” he said. “He’s going to cut their taxes. And he’s going to do crony capitalism deals. That’s why he wants to have complete control over the [Federal Communications Commission] and the [Federal Trade Commission]. He will be able to direct which corporate mergers occur, which enforcement actions happen or don’t. Anyone who thinks that venture capitalists or the business community will somehow be the conscience of America to save the day, I mean, that’s definitely not going to happen.”