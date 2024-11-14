On Wednesday, Donald Trump unleashed a rambling announcement explaining his choice of Representative Matt Gaetz as attorney general, lying manically about Gaetz’s supposed work revealing how the Justice Department had been weaponized against him. Translation: Trump wants Gaetz to use DOJ to carry out his personal vendettas. This comes as Trump has picked the Putin-friendly Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. We talked to Ben Meiselas, co-founder of the MeidasTouch Network. He explains why these choices signal chaos ahead, and why the Gaetz pick in particular shows he’s fully determined to subvert the rule of law to punish his enemies, just as he advertised in his rant. Listen to this episode here.
Trump’s Unhinged Rant Announcing Matt Gaetz as AG Signals Chaos Ahead
As Trump announces his picks of Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard for top roles in his administration, a close chronicler of MAGA explains why the choices signal serious turbulence for our nation.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump in Raleigh, North Carolina, on November 04, 2024