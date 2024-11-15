Transcript: Matt Gaetz’s Meltdown Suddenly Gets Much Worse for Trump

Burleigh: I didn’t anticipate them going through right away with putting Bobby Kennedy into the HHS because he’s so far out in left field that it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where somebody like that actually is in charge of the public health, of millions of Americans. The anti-vaxxing aspect of RFK is of a piece with the MAGA response to Covid, which is, The government’s making us take these shots. But he’s been at it for a very long time, and he has these utterly baseless claims about what vaccines do and not just the Covid vaccine, but all the vaccines that keep babies from getting diseases that we can’t even pronounce anymore because we have basically eradicated them through the vaccine programs. He wants to toss that out.

Toward the end of the campaign, when he started talking about the issue of this nineteenth, mid-twentieth-century paranoia about fluoridation—fluoride in the water—which is supposed to keep us from getting cavities, which apparently does protect our teeth. It’s one of those mid-twentieth-century Cold War era tinfoil hatty paranoid beliefs that you thought were ... Calling people pinkos and commies, which MAGAs are doing now, you thought that was like left behind in this other era. It’s the make America great again, which is, Let’s go back to 1950 and let’s really disinter the paranoias and the way that anti-government sentiment was expressed then, which is, Oh God, they’re putting this stuff in the water and like reinvigorating that kind of paranoia. And here now, he’s actually announcing that he’s going to make Bobby Kennedy the Secretary of Health and Human Services, which means that he can do things like tell the FDA to back off on things like raw milk or any warnings about quack medicine because he comes out of the fake wellness conspiracy world that, Let’s not take certain drugs are bad for you or the vaccines are bad for you. This is all going to become part of the policy of this country.

We’re in a position right now where the farms out west are testing cows and humans for bird flu. Right now, today, there’s stories about how many people they’re now testing for bird flu. We’re on the verge of potentially another pandemic. So we’re headed into this position where it’s surreal.