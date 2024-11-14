Jail Trump for One Week

I’ve been known to dabble in satire, but I’m deadly serious here, just as I was last June when I recommended that Trump serve six months at Rikers (which is where New York State sends felons tried in New York City and sentenced to less than one year). Now, of course, the United States government can no longer spare Trump for six months. But it can still spare him for one week. Rikers was good enough for Trump’s former chief financial adviser Alan Weisselberg, age 77, who last spring booked himself three months there after perjuring himself on Trump’s behalf (in an unrelated civil fraud case, now under appeal, in which Trump was fined $355 million). Rikers should be good enough for Trump, too.

The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel concluded in 1973, and reaffirmed in 2000, that the Constitution does not permit the prosecution of a sitting president. That would pose a problem if Trump were a sitting president, but he isn’t. For the next 66 days Trump remains a private citizen. Subtract seven days at Rikers and Trump will still have 59 to plan his second term (inasmuch as Trump plans anything). Indeed, amid all the hurly-burly at Mar-a-Lago the president-elect might appreciate getting a little time to himself. He can bring his Secret Service detail so he doesn’t get shanked in the shower.

Judge Merchan granted this week’s stay at the request of both Trump’s defense lawyers and the prosecution, who said they needed a little time to process that a convicted felon is now president-elect. I know just how they feel! Already Merchan was grappling with the Supreme Court’s July decision extending an unprecedented and ahistorical degree of prosecutorial immunity to presidents even after they leave office. That ruling prompted Trump’s defense lawyers to argue that some criminal evidence used in the trial (spelled out here) was protected by said immunity, including a conversation Trump had as president with his communications director Hope Hicks about paying off Stormy Daniels (“It would have been bad to have that story come out before the election”).