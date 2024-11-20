The Time-Honored Tradition of Blaming the Left for Democratic Defeats

What precisely might Harris have said to better convince voters that she would be adequately tough on immigration? And if her fatal flaws in Jentleson’s view mostly come down to things she said in the 2020 primary, does that mean that all candidates should ignore the realities of the race that they’re currently in—including in relatively progressive seats—so as to avoid Republican blowback if they run for something else in the future? The trouble with the “moderation” pitch isn’t just that it ignores the reality of the election that just happened. It also leaves Democrats playing catch-up in debates whose terms are perpetually set by Republicans, whatever the real-world consequences. The demand that the party embrace whatever positions happen to be popular at the moment imagines public opinion as exogenous to the work of politics. What precisely is the “moral imperative” to win elections if Democrats are merely choosing the correct position among the options that the right lays out for them?

Those punching left aren’t making an original argument. Way back in the 1970s, the so-called Watergate Babies—Gary Hart, Al Gore, Paul Tsongas, and more—decried the Democratic Party’s allegiance to the special interests who pushed for and were aided by Great Society programs, including feminist groups and labor unions. It’s telling that this jab is always squarely aimed at the left. Jentleson approvingly cites Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a “Blue Dog” Democrat who won an impressive reelection fight against her far-right Republican opponent in the Portland suburbs. What works well in certain districts isn’t a national strategy, though. Less than 10 percent of House districts are now considered competitive. Centrist and right-leaning Blue Dogs have also steadily lost seats since the 2010 midterms, when just 23 of that coalition’s 54 members were reelected. Prior to this year’s election, the caucus had just 10 members.

Orienting the party toward winning over particular sets of so-called moderates every four years seems unlikely to help the end goal of building a durable governing majority—yet that’s precisely what Democrats have done. As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer put it before Trump was elected, “For every blue-collar Democrat we lose in western Pennsylvania, we will pick up two moderate Republicans in the suburbs in Philadelphia, and you can repeat that in Ohio and Illinois and Wisconsin.” Harris—who tacked right on immigration, campaigned with Liz Cheney, and boasted about booming oil and gas production—proceeded to lose all of the states Schumer mentioned except for Illinois. Roughly the same number of registered Republicans voted for her as had voted for Biden in 2020.