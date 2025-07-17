Centrist Democrats Are the Actual Traitors to Their Party

Andrew Cuomo’s back—or rather, he’s refusing to go away. This week, the former Democratic governor and onetime presidential aspirant announced he will continue contesting the race for New York City mayor, despite having decisively lost the Democratic primary earlier this month to Zohran Mamdani. And Cuomo announced his general-election campaign in perhaps the cringiest way imaginable: with a video that tried to ape Mamdani’s youthful social-media strategy and streetcorner appeal, but instead resembled a elderly hostage’s proof-of-life. No wonder it got ratioed; as of this writing, Cuomo’s post had around 5,000 likes on Twitter, while Mamdani’s comment below the video—he simply shared a link for donations—sits at 180,000.

Cuomo’s decision to run a third-party campaign against the Democratic nominee, after Democratic voters decisively rejected him in favor of that nominee, does not exist in a vacuum. It comes as a number of centrist Democratic leaders—including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul—have refused to endorse Mamdani. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes challenged Jeffries on Tuesday, asking why he wasn’t backing a Democratic nominee in Jeffries’s own city: “What do you say to people who say, ‘What gives? Why are you not endorsing the guy who won the Democratic primary in a contested election in your backyard?’” Jeffries’s response was the same gobbledygook we’ve come to expect from him, which is to say it’s not even worth quoting here.

Other Democrats have gone even further. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand went on a bigoted rant falsely claiming Zohran supported “global jihad” (she later apologized). Dean Phillips, the former congressman who challenged President Biden for the Democratic nomination last year, said he ultimately believed there was no room in the party for “socialists” like Mamdani (who is a democratic socialist, specifically). And the list goes on.

These skeptics and naysayers will likely have little effect on the actual general election results come November. Mamdani, who earned more votes than any candidate has ever earned in the history of New York City Democratic primaries, has significantly higher favorability ratings among voters than any of his critics. But the failure of so many centrist Democrats to rally around the Democratic nominee in a race to lead the biggest and most culturally dominant city in America does effectively illustrate an underrecognized and often misrepresented dynamic in Democratic politics: that it is actually the party’s centrist establishment, not its progressive wing, that’s most likely to violate the maxim of “Vote Blue No Matter Who.”