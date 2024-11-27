Trump’s Eruption of Rage at NYT Offers Unnerving Hint of What’s Coming

This week, Donald Trump erupted in fury at The New York Times. He appeared triggered by a story about an aide named Natalie Harp, who serves as his gatekeeper with creepy levels of devotion. What caught our eye is that in his rant, Trump demanded that the Times show obeisance to him because he won the election, perhaps providing an early glimpse of how he will seek to cow the media into submission. We talked to Margaret Sullivan, the former Times public editor and author of the great Substack American Crisis, who explains what Trump’s crackdown on the press might look like—and how well the media will respond to it. Listen to this episode here.