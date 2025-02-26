The Missing Persons of Reconstruction

Each of Giesberg’s chapters generally follows a similar narrative strategy, with one advertisement or letter standing in for others of its type. When Hagar Outlaw asked readers of the Philadelphia Christian Recorder for help finding any of the eight children taken from her during slavery, for example, she was just one among many hundreds of mothers who hoped she might learn something before she died. By the time George and Beverly Tibbs (no relation to Henry) placed ads in newspapers in Richmond and Chicago looking for their brother Lias, it was more than fifty years after slavery had ended, but they were hardly the only people who never gave up on a lost sibling.

Giesberg estimates that the success rate of the advertisements and letters that appear in the archive she and her students have created was perhaps as low as 2 percent.

Giesberg follows each highlighted account carefully and with nuance. Sexual and physical violence and slaveholder intrusions into marriage and parenthood helped define the contours of American slavery. Yet every person’s life was unique, and Giesberg reminds us that those contours were experienced differently by men, women, and children, and that the regimes of America’s slaveholding class varied from Virginia to Mississippi to Texas to California.. A woman named Clara Bashop placed an advertisement looking for her children, just as a man named Tally Miller wrote a letter to the editor looking for his. But they came to their searches after different ordeals. Bashop had been sold apart from her 12-year-old daughter at a Richmond slave auction and hauled off to pick cotton in Mississippi after the man who enslaved her fell into debt. Miller had been hired out onto the land of the man who enslaved his wife and daughters, only to have his own enslaver decide to leave South Carolina for Louisiana. He thought he might become richer there than he already was, and he force-marched Miller with him for more than eight hundred miles while Miller’s family got left behind.

Similarly, the overall trajectory of Black life during and after emancipation might be described through the upheavals of military and refugee life in wartime, the promise of Reconstruction, the horrifying violence and economic subjugation that undid that promise, and the communal vitality that Black Americans built together and brought out of the South into northern cities during the Great Migration. But Giesberg is sensitive to how the end of slavery and the course of Reconstruction could look very different for different people. Henry Safford witnessed emancipation as a soldier in the U.S. Colored Troops and saw Reconstruction rise and fall in his native Georgia, while sisters Julia Vickers and Emeline Hall had found their way to free Black communities in different northern states by the time slavery collapsed and each spent decades wondering what had become of the other. The two sisters were ultimately reunited by happenstance after forty years apart, probably when Vickers’s son Walter heard his aunt was living in one of the cities he passed through while traveling the vaudeville circuit. Safford, meanwhile, spent years trying to track down comrades who might provide evidence of his wartime injuries, eventually finding several whose testimony helped him apply for a federal pension.