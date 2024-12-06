Why Many Americans Are Celebrating the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Murder

Thompson’s death appears to stem from simmering public discontent over how the U.S. health insurance industry operates. But the killing—and especially the public response to it—says less about the state of American health care than it does about the state of our democracy. As Americans have fewer and fewer lawful means to peacefully address social and economic issues or resolve disputes among themselves, targeted killings like this may only become more common.

One murder is not a trend on its own, of course. It is the reaction to Thompson’s murder that is more telling. The gunman’s presumed motive appears to have garnered sympathy, if not outright support, from a broad cross-section of American society. UnitedHealthcare posted a statement announcing Thompson’s death on Facebook, which described him as “a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him” and said that the company was “deeply saddened and shocked” by his death. “Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him,” it concluded.

At least 76,000 people have responded to that post with laughing emojis as of Friday morning. Beyond it, social media is aflame with reactions that range from apathy about Thompson’s death to satisfaction to outright support of his killing. Such reactions happen from time to time whenever a public figure dies, but the usual response—“that person had a family and children, you know”—is often met with this retort: So did those who died because his company denied them access to healthcare.