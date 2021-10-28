All of this is to say that those who consume right-wing media are inundated with a few messages over and over again: Democrats and the left are would-be dictators and tyrants. They’re using vaccine mandates and other big-government policies to destroy your rights and your freedoms. Social media companies are censoring your favorite far-right pundits, in violation of the First Amendment. Widespread voter fraud, not the genuine will of the American electorate, is what makes it impossible for your preferred candidates to win elections. And if they push us hard enough, just remember that Americans responded to tyrants with violent force in 1776.

It’s worth noting how surreal this violent mentality is when viewed from the left. While right-wing pundits hyperventilate about an incipient Biden dictatorship, Democrats in Congress can’t even get paid family leave or a wealth tax on billionaires into their make-or-break reconciliation bill. Republicans control a majority of state legislatures, enjoy all sorts of geographic and demographic advantages in the Senate, and have gerrymandered the House so thoroughly that they could retake the chamber in next fall’s midterms just through redistricting. The last two GOP presidents entered office despite winning fewer votes than their Democratic opponent. The Supreme Court will almost certainly have a conservative majority for the next 20 years. But, hey, OSHA might tell employers to test their unvaccinated workers for Covid-19. Time to man the barricades.

This messaging is so ubiquitous on the American right these days that I think it almost turns into white noise for many people who hear it. Occasionally someone turns the subtext into text so obvious that it’s hard for anyone to ignore, like when Trump suggested on the campaign trail in 2016 that “Second Amendment people” could step in if Clinton won that election. The former president, more than perhaps any other figure in modern American political life, is willing to embrace violent rhetoric and stomach its potential consequences. Over the last few years, federal agents arrested multiple Trump supporters for plotting or attempting mass assassination campaigns of his political opponents.