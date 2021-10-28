Barely disguised intimations of violent resistance aren’t limited to the 2020 election or to false claims of election fraud. Mark Levin, a popular conservative radio host, complained last month that vaccine mandates for nurses, cops, and Border Patrol agents amounted to “incremental tyranny” that should be resisted in revolutionary ways. “If we’re going to go down, we need to go down kicking,” he told his audience in a September 30 broadcast. “I’m not saying we will, but they’re winning and we’re losing. But here’s what they don’t know—right here, you and I have built this massive army of patriots. Massive army of patriots. You, the Paul Reveres, you’re more informed than anybody else.”

Ironically, Paul Revere went to great lengths to protect his family from smallpox during an outbreak in Boston in the 1760s and, as I’ve noted before, there are good reasons to think that the Founders would be generally supportive of vaccine mandates. This hasn’t stopped right-wing pundits from denouncing a relatively modest testing-mandate proposal as something far more insidious. “Joe Biden’s weaponization of OSHA to force all companies with over 100 employees to either mandate vaccines or test their employees for COVID at least once a week is tyrannical,” Ben Shapiro claimed in his radio show last month. “It’s not just tyrannical, it is dictatorial in extremis. It is amazingly dictatorial.”



All of this is to say that those who consume right-wing media are inundated with a few messages over and over again: Democrats and the left are would-be dictators and tyrants. They’re using vaccine mandates and other big-government policies to destroy your rights and your freedoms. Social-media companies are censoring your favorite far-right pundits in violation of the First Amendment. Widespread voter fraud, not the genuine will of the American electorate, is what makes it impossible for your preferred candidates to win elections. And if they push us hard enough, just remember that Americans responded to tyrants with violent force in 1776.

It’s worth noting how surreal this violent mentality is when viewed from the left. While right-wing pundits hyperventilate about an incipient Biden dictatorship, Democrats in Congress can’t even get paid family leave or a wealth tax on billionaires into their make-or-break reconciliation bill. Republicans control a majority of state legislatures, enjoy all sorts of geographic and demographic advantages in the Senate, and have gerrymandered the House so thoroughly that they could retake the chamber in next fall’s midterms just through redistricting. The last two GOP presidents entered office despite winning fewer votes than their Democratic opponent. The Supreme Court will almost certainly have a conservative majority for the next 20 years. But, hey, OSHA might tell employers to test their unvaccinated workers for COVID-19. Time to man the barricades.