Even Under Biden, the U.S. Was Still Obstructing Global Climate Goals

The U.S. has never, for instance, ratified the global Convention on Biological Diversity, and so has never been an official participant in the U.N. biodiversity talks. When the U.S. does sign on, it often obstructs serious progress. At the most recent U.N. climate talks in Azerbaijan, COP29, participants report that the U.S. played a quiet but heavy-handed role in watering down what was meant to be a landmark deal to deliver much-needed financing to climate-vulnerable countries. Developing nations came into those talks demanding that developed countries raise $1.3 trillion per year for climate finance, with somewhere between $440 and $900 billion of that to be provisioned by public and grant-equivalent funds, as opposed to loans and private-sector investments.

“Developed countries refused to engage with that in any way,” says Brandon Wu, director of policy and campaigns for the nongovernmental organization ActionAid USA, who attended COP29. “They didn’t put a counteroffer on the table, and on the second-to-last day came out with their number of $250 billion per year. Everything we heard was that the U.S. was absolutely immovable on any number greater than $250 billion and absolutely immovable on having any core of public finance.”

After a series of late-night backroom negotiations, the final language stated that developed countries would be “taking the lead” in furnishing “at least” $300 billion per year worth of climate finance by 2035. Those funds can come from “a wide variety of sources, public and private, bilateral and multilateral,” the text specifies. There’s a wider $1.3 trillion goal that “all actors” are called on to “work together” to raise “from public and private sources.” Developing country delegations and civil society groups were outraged. “People of the global south came to these talks needing a lifeboat out of the climate crisis,” Mariana Paoli, global advocacy lead for the Christian Aid charity, told The Guardian. “But all they got was a plank of wood to cling to.”