Pedro Almodóvar’s Self-Indulgent Portrait of a Woman’s Last Days

Martha’s journey involves booking adjoining berths. Her old pal (and former romantic rival) Ingrid (Julianne Moore) is a fellow ex-countercultural warrior, who’s conveniently just released a book on coping with mortality. After decades apart, the two reconnect, and the dying woman makes an unexpected request. Could Ingrid, whose life is mostly in order, possibly consider dropping everything in order to help Martha kill herself—privately and painlessly, in the palatial splendor of a rented villa in upstate New York? It’s a morbid task, combining a heavy load of moral support with a sliver of administrative finesse; beyond providing Martha with a shoulder to lean (if not cry) on, Ingrid must deal with her friend’s body without disclosing to the authorities that her suicide was premeditated and made possible by a pill procured illegally from the furthest corners of the internet.

This last plot point proves important in a movie that gradually reveals itself as a vigorous pro-euthanasia manifesto: When Almodóvar spoke at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, he was adamant that people around the world should have the right to die in dignity. The philosophy of willing and grateful self-negation—and how it intersects with broader, more globalized anxieties about overpopulation, generational apathy, and environmental decay—is woven throughout The Room Next Door, which freely adapts Sigrid Nunez’s acclaimed 2020 novel, What Are You Going Through. These are pressing and universal themes, and yet how one ultimately feels about The Room Next Door may depend less on politics or ideology than how they read the scene in which Martha and Ingrid speak in hushed and paranoid tones about the perils of surfing “the dark web.” Is it deliberate and delicious camp? Or evidence of a singular tragicomic sensibility getting lost in translation?

Authenticity in dialogue can be a double-edged proposition, as the great (and fictional) New York theater titan George St. Geegland once observed: There’s “that naturalistic thing, where the playwright is trying to say, there’s no good dialogue in real life, so why should I work that hard?” Almodóvar is surely working hard in The Room Next Door, and nearly every exchange between the leads functions as both an exposition dump about what the principals have been up to during their respective years apart and a thesis statement about the human condition. “War is sort of a man’s thing,” Martha tells Ingrid in the midst of one extended reminiscence. “You had to become one of the guys. It was never a problem for me.” In another scene, Ingrid glances at a bowl of fresh produce and declares, quietly but lustily, “I love fruit.”