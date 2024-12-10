Democrats Still Haven’t Figured Out How to Attack Trump

Speaking of relevant experience, almost none of Trump’s proposed cabinet members have any. What they do have is money and, in many cases, deep conflicts of interest with the agencies they will be tasked with running.

Over the last month, the Democratic Party has been stuck in a turgid existential crisis, as the party licks its wounds following Donald Trump’s return to the White House. To the extent that Democrats have responded, it’s only been to foresake the role of a nominal opposition party: Instead of making plans to join a partisan scrap, many are signaling that they think their best move is to kiss up and play nice. Rather than take on a cabinet to rival the horrors of Doctor Caligari, Punchbowl News reported on Friday that the early signs from Democrats suggest that many will use the confirmation hearings to “burnish their bipartisan credentials” instead, essentially cosigning the parade of horribles being spun up out of the Trump transition office. “That’s what happens when the other side wins,” Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman said. “They get their choices in those things.”

A question: Why should they, though? Fetterman is correct that Trump will get his way on most matters. Why should Democrats make the mistake of being complicit in what’s likely to believe a parade of corruption, abuse, and failure? For all the focus on Democratic disarray, Trump’s cabinet nominees—and his embryonic second presidency—are already beset by the familiar scandals and chaos that plagued him the first time around. Instead of attacking a group of wildly unqualified, often dangerous, and nearly uniformly plutocratic set of nominees, the party has been silent—and these reports suggest they’ll roll over rather than, say, start making demands of their own: that Trump burnish his bipartisan credentials; that he demonstrates a commitment to unity. Taking a supine position instead is a huge mistake at a perilous moment. It will be an even bigger one when a newly empowered and—if the party stays silent—unencumbered Trump takes office in January.