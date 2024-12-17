Bidenomics Was Wildly Successful

All of that is real. Just as real, however, is the data showing that the post-pandemic economy is not only remarkably strong, it’s even stronger than it was before Covid hit. At this juncture, it’s impossible to know exactly why it was that some Americans decided to switch their vote to Trump or to sit the election out entirely. No one can yet say for sure why such a strong economy led to a definitive loss for the sitting administration. But however voters felt about President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris’s management of inflation—or immigration, or crime, or anything else—the fact remains that the administration oversaw an incredible economic recovery and then kept it going. None of that would have been possible without the Biden administration’s embrace of novel economic policy, now known as “Bidenomics.”

By nearly every metric, Bidenomics was a roaring success. It would be a mistake to ignore or forget the lessons that can be gleaned from the administration’s robust economic policy. Their present discontent notwithstanding, Americans will undoubtedly miss this economy when it’s gone.

The seeds of Bidenomics were planted in 2009 when Jared Bernstein, the current chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, or CEA, was hired as the chief economist to then-Vice President Biden. “Our first conversation was about this, and it never left me,” Bernstein recalled. Biden’s economic worldview, as he put it that day, was: “If you’re helping to bake the pie, you ought to get a fair slice.” That’s the heart of Bidenomics, Bernstein said. “The fact is that almost every program and policy that we have promoted can find a connection to that assertion.”