Alvin Bragg: How Donald Trump Can Still Pay a Price for His Conviction

Counterbalancing these considerations, however, Bragg emphasized the substantial public costs to “legitimate governmental objectives” of vacating the convictions. Most importantly, Bragg argued that granting Trump’s motion would undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system.

Merchan already has shown some sensitivity to the historical dilemma posed by Trump’s reelection, including by permitting this wide-ranging motion to be filed before he decided on sentencing. Bragg’s argument, and its array of three alternatives for the court, gave Merchan room to maneuver without unraveling the entire prosecution and jury verdict.

First, Bragg suggested that Merchan could go ahead and impose sentence before January 20. Appeals of that sentence, or any further proceedings in the case, would then be held in abeyance until the end of Trump’s tenure, at which point they would simply pick up where they left off. Bragg analogized this alternative to cases in New York that drag on for many years after sentencing because, for example, a defendant has escaped.