Stormy Daniels Aside, Trump Is Basically Winning His Legal Battles

Some of Cannon’s sluggishness might be charitably attributed to her lack of experience. The 41-year-old judge, who was confirmed to the bench in 2020, had only overseen four criminal trials prior to being assigned to Trump’s case last year. Criminal trials that involve national-security matters or classified documents are also inherently more complex than the average federal case, with both sides often wrangling intensely over what can be disclosed to the jury and to the public.

That may explain why so many pre-trial motions have piled up before the court. It does not help that Trump has a tendency to file meritless legal arguments over and over again in an apparent bid to clog up and delay the process. A more experienced judge might dispose of these motions in writing and without hearings, but Cannon has opted to let them accumulate and hold unnecessary hearings on the frivolous ones.

But the real problem appears to be Cannon herself. It is hard to avoid the impression that she is engineering things for Trump’s benefit. Her first intervention in the classified-documents case came in September 2022, when she effectively suspended the Justice Department’s investigation after it carried out a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago at Trump’s request. Cannon’s move at Trump’s request was deeply flawed on both statutory and constitutional grounds. Unsurprisingly, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals overturned her ruling a few months later and not-so-subtly chastised Cannon.