The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Shocker from Chris Murphy: We May Not Have a Democracy for Much Longer

The Democratic Senator argues in an interview that Trump’s attacks on democracy are an emergency, and that Dems cannot let his profoundly unfit nominees and cowing of the media become seen as normal.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Senator Chris Murphy in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024

Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, sounded an extraordinary warning this week. After a House GOP report recommended that the FBI prosecute Liz Cheney, Murphy argued in a social media thread that Donald Trump is clearly putting in place a plan to cripple our democracy, one we might never recover from. In an interview with the podcast, Murphy expands on his alarm, arguing that within a few months, some of Trump’s enemies might be in jail, the media might be cowed into submission, and that Democrats need to sound the alarm before it’s too late, lest Trump’s attacks on democracy prove “fatal.” Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.

The Daily Blast with Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

