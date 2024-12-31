Landman Is in Love With the Myths That Oilmen Tell About Themselves

Norris is a “landman” for a fictional company called M-Tex. In real life, landmen mostly deal with getting signatures and handing out checks. Norris is something closer to an Olivia Pope–style fixer, acting as the all-seeing middle layer between CEO Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) and the crews getting their hands dirty on the patch. The latest offering from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, the show was co-created with writer Christian Wallace, whose podcast Boomtown is an excellent crash course in the fascinating, dangerous, and slightly freewheeling world of West Texas’s oil and gas industry.

Landman, though, is above all a Sheridan production. At least 10 minutes of each episode—and sometimes significantly more—is spent inviting the audience to ogle at Tommy’s ex-wife (Ali Larter) and teenage daughter (Michelle Randolph, who is 27 years old). The camera lingers on their bodies. There is a long-running bit about Tommy’s dweeby lawyer roommate being unable to concentrate in his home office as these women thrust their pelvises into the air, shake their asses, and smear Crisco on themselves poolside. Tommy also repeatedly refers to his daughter’s good looks, at one point calling her “hotter than a two-dollar Rolex” to the high school quarterback he’s just punched in the throat for having sex with her.

Between the bog standard misogyny and soap opera hi-jinx are overwrought Aaron Sorkin–style speeches that set Tommy and Monty up to get the last word, usually against some out-of-touch elite. The irony propelling Landman is that plenty of wealthy oilmen really do think of themselves as Sheridan-esque heroes: tough-talking traditionalists who hate all things “woke” and believe they understand how things work in the “real” world, even if they spend most of their days in C-suites, conference centers, and country clubs. You can imagine that there are indeed oil executives who would confidently—and wrongly—assert, as Monty does, that Saudi Arabia and Russia are the “biggest bankers” of “green initiatives” because that’s a way for them to manipulate the price of oil, just like they’ve been doing “since they were harvesting sorghum from the fields of the Nile River Valley.”