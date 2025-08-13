MAGA Is Coming for Legal Marijuana
Far-right activists are targeting President Trump’s relatively moderate position on weed.
President Trump’s vaguely positive views on marijuana use and legalization have opened up yet another schism within the MAGA movement, as some hard-liners are reverting back to war on drugs–adjacent rhetoric to express their opposition to perhaps the most popular plant in America.
Last Friday it was reported that Trump told donors at an event that he is considering reclassifying marijuana from its current Schedule I level. It was the first time he’d made any real mention of the substance since he was on the campaign trail in September, where he also expressed support for rescheduling. Moving weed away from Schedule I would essentially make it easier to buy, sell, possess, and tax. It’s worth noting that Kim Rivers, CEO of the massive marijuana company Trulieve, was in attendance.
This news quickly sowed trouble on the right, as both the “western civilization is eroding” guys and the more traditional “just say no” crowd shared their grievances with marijuana.
“Our society thrived when everyone was smoking cigarettes and drinking whiskey,” wrote Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh, completely ignoring the countless, well-documented, negative impacts (violence and death) of those two American vices. “We became the most powerful nation in the world with liquor and nicotine. No country of potheads has ever thrived, or ever achieved anything at all. Every city that legalized it became an even bigger shithole basically overnight. The entire history of western civilization tells us that marijuana is far, far worse for society.”
Far-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec called people smoking weed outside a “huge factor” in violent crime in Washington, D.C. “States with legal weed you can just smell it all over in public,” he continued. “Can’t take kids anywhere.”
“Not that I trust CNN’s reporting, but on the off chance this is true, I’d encourage the White House to nix it,” conservative Daily Wire podcaster Michael Knowles wrote on X. “Liberalizing the law around Haitian oregano gives big Kim Kardashian energy—not the sort of thing people voted for in November!”
Not everyone on the MAGA right shares the same antiquated, Nancy Reagan–level mythmaking around marijuana.
“You know who doesn’t want marijuana moved from Schedule I -> III? Big Pharma— they lose $$ on pain pills & sleeping meds. Big Alcohol—lower revenue. Big Prison—fewer inmates & lower revenue,” wrote Rogan O’Handley, a.k.a. DC Draino, one of the MAGA influencers who got one of those phony “Epstein Files Phase One” binders months ago. “You know who wants it rescheduled? Veterans with PTSD & sleeping issues who don’t want to keep taking pills. Rescheduling marijuana doesn’t legalize it, but it does allow for more medical research.” The weed for veterans angle is very popular within the movement’s pro-rescheduling wing.
This news underscores the evolving politics of marijuana on the right. To some Trump loyalists it’s a symbol of indolence, a sign of trashiness. To others it’s a drug safer than opioids and alcohol that is long overdue for a societal update. Their fearless leader has waffled hard on the issue for years now.