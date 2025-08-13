Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

MAGA Is Coming for Legal Marijuana

Far-right activists are targeting President Trump’s relatively moderate position on weed.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump’s vaguely positive views on marijuana use and legalization have opened up yet another schism within the MAGA movement, as some hard-liners are reverting back to war on drugs–adjacent rhetoric to express their opposition to perhaps the most popular plant in America.

Last Friday it was reported that Trump told donors at an event that he is considering reclassifying marijuana from its current Schedule I level. It was the first time he’d made any real mention of the substance since he was on the campaign trail in September, where he also expressed support for rescheduling. Moving weed away from Schedule I would essentially make it easier to buy, sell, possess, and tax. It’s worth noting that Kim Rivers, CEO of the massive marijuana company Trulieve, was in attendance.

This news quickly sowed trouble on the right, as both the “western civilization is eroding” guys and the more traditional “just say no” crowd shared their grievances with marijuana.

President Trump on marijuana: "We're looking at reclassification and we'll make a determination over the next few weeks." pic.twitter.com/GTiYKogmuA

— CSPAN (@cspan) August 11, 2025

“Our society thrived when everyone was smoking cigarettes and drinking whiskey,” wrote Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh, completely ignoring the countless, well-documented, negative impacts (violence and death) of those two American vices. “We became the most powerful nation in the world with liquor and nicotine. No country of potheads has ever thrived, or ever achieved anything at all. Every city that legalized it became an even bigger shithole basically overnight. The entire history of western civilization tells us that marijuana is far, far worse for society.”

Far-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec called people smoking weed outside a “huge factor” in violent crime in Washington, D.C. “States with legal weed you can just smell it all over in public,” he continued. “Can’t take kids anywhere.”

“Not that I trust CNN’s reporting, but on the off chance this is true, I’d encourage the White House to nix it,” conservative Daily Wire podcaster Michael Knowles wrote on X. “Liberalizing the law around Haitian oregano gives big Kim Kardashian energy—not the sort of thing people voted for in November!”

Not everyone on the MAGA right shares the same antiquated, Nancy Reagan–level mythmaking around marijuana.

“You know who doesn’t want marijuana moved from Schedule I -> III? Big Pharma— they lose $$ on pain pills & sleeping meds. Big Alcohol—lower revenue. Big Prison—fewer inmates & lower revenue,” wrote Rogan O’Handley, a.k.a. DC Draino, one of the MAGA influencers who got one of those phony “Epstein Files Phase One” binders months ago. “You know who wants it rescheduled? Veterans with PTSD & sleeping issues who don’t want to keep taking pills. Rescheduling marijuana doesn’t legalize it, but it does allow for more medical research.” The weed for veterans angle is very popular within the movement’s pro-rescheduling wing.

This news underscores the evolving politics of marijuana on the right. To some Trump loyalists it’s a symbol of indolence, a sign of trashiness. To others it’s a drug safer than opioids and alcohol that is long overdue for a societal update. Their fearless leader has waffled hard on the issue for years now.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Laura Loomer Has Found Her Next Shocking Target

The far-right influencer is going after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Laura Loomer wears a "Never Surrender" t-shirt with Trump’s mug-shot and speaks into a megaphone
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Far-right provocateur Laura Loomer has, in recent weeks, further solidified her status as a de facto personnel director in Trump’s White House. Over a dozen recent firings have been attributable to her pressure campaigns, and the self-described pro–white nationalist even created a tip line to help purge hundreds of supposedly disloyal Trump administration staff.

But her latest target, per Politico Playbook, is Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—or, more realistically, Kennedy’s deputy chief of staff, Stefanie Spear, who was formerly the press secretary for Kennedy’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“I’m not naive enough to think that the president is going to get rid of RFK,” Loomer told Politico, but she said “there are concerns about some of the staffing decisions over at [the Department of Health and Human Services].”

She also claimed, citing “sources in HHS,” that “there’s a clear intention by Stefanie Spear to utilize her position to try to lay the groundwork for a 2028 RFK presidential run.” An unnamed Trump administration official told Politico they “would not be surprised” if Kennedy is contemplating such a bid but said it’s not considered “a real threat.”

Politico’s report comes days after Loomer’s successful campaign against top Food and Drug Administration official Vinay Prasad unraveled before her eyes.

Prasad was ousted after Loomer alleged he was a “progressive leftist saboteur” due to his past criticisms of Trump and support for progressive politicians. His return was a victory for RFK Jr., who’d opposed his removal. Loomer called it “egregious” and pledged to ramp up her “exposés of officials within HHS and FDA.”

Loomer has, for months, railed publicly against Kennedy and Spear, as she has against other Trump officials she deems suspect.

In May, she wrote on X that there’s a “vetting crisis” under RFK Jr., pointing to Spear’s past environmental activism and role in founding the environmental news site EcoWatch. Days later, Loomer called Kennedy “Marxist,” and accused him of appointing “full throttled Marxists and Trump haters to work under him at HHS,” such as Spear.

Since then, she’s repeatedly cast aspersions on Kennedy’s deputy chief of staff as a “Marxist” and “National Security Threat.”

Last month, she said Kennedy “is one of the worst Trump Cabinet picks,” and, presaging her claims published in Politico Wednesday, ominously added, “People will fully understand why in 2028.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Iowa Senator’s Cruel Comments Lambasted in Powerful New Ad

Joni Ernst told a town hall, “We’re all going to die” when pressed by constituents about Medicaid cuts.

Joni Ernst stares ahead
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Joni Ernst in 2024

Two-time Paralympic gold medalist and Iowa State Representative Josh Turek used current Iowa Senator Joni Ernst’s infamous “Well, we’re all going to die” comment against her in a new ad announcing his candidacy for her Senate seat.

Turek uses a wheelchair full-time after his father’s exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War caused him to develop spina bifida, forcing him to get 21 surgeries before the age of 12. He received gold medals in wheelchair basketball in 2016 and 2020.

“I wouldn’t have gotten that far without VA health coverage for my dad’s service, free summer lunch programs when my parents were struggling, and the local AEA that made sure that I had access to a good education. When I was a kid, it was a Senator from Iowa that made sure that the doors were open for kids like me,” Turek said. “Now the senator from Iowa is just closing doors, taking away health care, making it harder for parents to feed their kids—all just to give tax breaks to billionaires. And her explanation? ‘Well, we are all going to die.’”

The clip cuts to footage of the town hall in which Ernst made her cruel, fateful comments.

“I’m tired of Iowans being taken for granted. I wasn’t supposed to be able to win a state House seat that Trump won twice, but I campaigned just like I played basketball: outworking everyone,” Turek continued. “A whole lotta folks are gonna look at a guy like me and say, ‘Man, that is a real long shot.’ Well, in Iowa, we love an underdog. So if you are ready to push for change, join me.”

Ernst’s comments have seriously tainted her political reputation, and while she’s yet to confirm or deny her 2026 reelection campaign, a slew of challengers have already arisen from both sides of the aisle (for what it’s worth, Ernst has hired a campaign manager). Republican Jim Carlin and former Libertarian presidential candidate Joshua Smith have already declared, while Ernst and Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson are still deliberating. Meanwhile Turek joins a crowded Democratic primary field including state Senator Zach Wahls, state Representative J.D. Scholten, Des Moines school board chair Jackie Norris, and local radio station market director Nathan Sage.

Turek’s online platform is sparse but mentions support for public education, environmentalism, health care access, and disability rights. But at this point in his campaign, his principal position is his opposition to Ernst and what she stands for, particularly her support for cuts to Medicaid.

Iowa will start its primaries on June 2, 2026.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Karoline Leavitt Hints Trump Could Start Hiding Even More Jobs Data

Donald Trump’s press secretary refused to give a straightforward answer to a key question about the monthly jobs reports.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gestures while speaking at the podium in the White House press briefing room
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump administration appears to be inching away from the responsibility of issuing a monthly jobs report.

Speaking with reporters at a White House press briefing Tuesday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt failed to promise that the economic updates would continue, instead downgrading their existence to a “hope” while further undermining the credibility of the data the reports are built upon.

“Will the Bureau of Labor Statistics continue to put out monthly jobs reports?” asked a reporter.

“Well, look, what I’ll tell you about the Bureau of Labor Statistics—I believe that is the plan and that’s the hope, and that these monthly reports will be data that the American people can trust,” Leavitt said. “As you know, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has made massive revisions after the last several points reports that they have put out.

“And there has certainly been a decline in the quality and reliability of data coming from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and there’s been an increase in revisions,” Leavitt continued. “And this president and the administration is finally tackling this problem that so many have talked about. The president is actually doing something about it.”

Donald Trump’s new nominee for BLS commissioner, E.J. Antoni, told Fox Business Tuesday that “BLS should suspend issuing the monthly job reports” and instead only rely on quarterly data. Prior to entering the fold of the Trump administration, Antoni worked as the Heritage Foundation’s chief economist and helped develop Project 2025.

Trump abruptly fired BLS’s last commissioner, Erika McEntarfer, hours after the release of the last jobs report, claiming that the Biden-era appointee’s work analyzing the granular data of America’s economy was “faked” and could not be trusted.

Revisions to the monthly jobs report are far from out of the ordinary. Instead, it’s fairly normal for the reports to tell a different picture month-to-month, as more data is collected over time from late-submitting survey participants. The report has been published on a monthly basis since 1916, but there hasn’t been an issue with it until Trump 2.0.

At the core of Trump’s gripe with the July report was its revision of figures from the preceding months, which moved the three-month growth average to 35,000. A lag like that hasn’t emerged since 2010, and it made Trump’s first six months in office—and his controversial tariff overhaul—look particularly bad. The report’s downsizing also suggested that while some sectors, such as health care and social assistance, gained jobs, the vast majority of the market lost employment.

The absence of a monthly report would be yet another infringement on transparency and accountability between the federal government and the people it’s supposed to represent.

“We need to look at the means and the methods of how the United States is acquiring this very important data,” Leavitt said Tuesday. “The goal, of course, is to provide honest and good data for the American people to make very important economic decisions on.”

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump’s Takeover of Washington, D.C., Is Hilariously Ineffective

Almost no one has been arrested because the nation’s capital isn’t actually a crime-ridden hellhole.

Trump holds up a chart in the White House briefing room
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Trump speaks to the press about crime on Monday.

The first night of Donald Trump’s takeover of the nation’s capital is in the books. As Trump would have us believe, he has begun to “liberate” Washington, D.C., from a crime surge (that actually does not exist). Troops have started clearing the streets of what he describes as a scourge of “violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged out maniacs and homeless people.”

Night one’s results are (to an extent) in: “As part of the president’s massive law enforcement surge,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday, “last night, approximately 850 officers and agents were surged across the city. They made a total of 23 arrests.”

For some perspective, according to the Police Scorecard, the D.C. police, between 2013 and 2023, made roughly 58.7 arrests on average each day.

Leavitt also provided a laundry list of the charges—ranging from fare dodging to homicide—that, without the raw information on individual cases, is pretty unhelpful in gauging the effectiveness of the effort: “Homicide, firearms offenses, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, fare evasion, lewd acts, stalking, possession of a high-capacity magazine, fleeing to elude in a vehicle, no permits, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and a bench warrant.”

Nonetheless, as Leavitt continued, “This is only the beginning.”

Trump’s D.C. takeover is planned to continue over the next 30 days or so—and with more cities to come, he says. And the troops he’s deploying have an apparent green light to abuse citizens at will: Now, the president says, they are “allowed to do whatever the hell they want.” According to social media dispatches from last night, this apparently includes bothering random D.C. residents simply going about their business. But who’s to say how extreme things will get?

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

ICE’s Recruitment Drive Just Hit a Disgusting New Low

The Department of Homeland Security invoked a notorious white supremacist text.

masked ICE agents look at lists of immigrants they plan on arresting at court
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images
ICE agents at a Manhattan Immigration Court earlier this year

The Department of Homeland Security is once again using their social media account to post blatant callbacks to white nationalist propaganda.

On Tuesday the DHS posted a picture of an animated Uncle Sam standing at a crossroads with multiple direction signs. The sign in his hand reads “Law and Order,” while the signs pointing every which way read “Cultural Decline,” “Homeland,” “Service,” “Invasion,” “Oppurtunity.” The image is a direct copy paste of an old 1936 cartoon referencing President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. In the original, the sign Uncle Sam holds reads “Prosperity,” while the others read “New Deal,” “Liberty,” “Depression,” “Inflation,” and “Opportunity.”

What’s most alarming is the DHS’s caption. They write “Which way, American Man?” a direct reference to the book “Which Way, Western Man?” written by infamous white supremacist William Gayley Simpson and published by neo-Nazi and National Alliance founder William Luther Pierce.

Simpson’s book is deeply racist and antisemitic, containing chapters titled “The Necessity of Eugenics,” “The Everlasting Truth About Race,” and “The Doctrine of the Thoroughbred,” among others.

“In the case of a country like the United States, if the original stock and its values are to survive, then all aliens, such as Negroes, Jews, and Orientals, will have to be put out and kept out. Immigration will have to be strictly limited to stocks most closely related, by blood and by tradition, to the stocks by which the country was originally founded,” Simpson writes in one chapter of his magnum opus of racism.

“The point is to reveal organized Jewry as a world power entrenched in every country of the White man’s world, operating freely across every nation’s frontiers, and engaged in a ruthless war for the destruction of them all,” he writes in another chapter. “Let me preface what I am about to say by declaring frankly that I am prepared to accept violence on the part of our people. The Jews’ hold on our throat is not going to be relaxed until we break their grip. Hitler felt that he had to take to the streets. All normal approach to his people was barred. Today, we are confronted with much the same situation here.”

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Trump’s Next Target: American History

The White House will revamp the Smithsonian so it is in “alignment” with the Trump administration’s whitewashed vision of American history.

Donald Trump points at the camera in the Oval OOffice
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the latest instance of President Trump seeking to bend American cultural institutions to his will, the White House is set to overhaul the content and operations of the Smithsonian’s museums in anticipation of the United States Semiquincentennial.

A letter by administration officials Lindsey Halligan, Vince Haley, and Russ Vought—which was reported Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal—informed the Smithsonian Institute of a White House initiative to ensure its museums’ “alignment” with a history-whitewashing executive order that Trump signed in March.

The review, set to conclude at the beginning of 2026, will seek “to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions” by focusing on eight museums—including, among others, the Museums of American History, Natural History, African American History and Culture, and the National Museum of the American Indian.

Eventually, as part of this process, a team of Trump officials will be dispatched to the museums for “observational visits and walk-throughs … to document themes and messaging,” reports the WSJ.

The news suggests that Smithsonian exhibits or content that paint American history in anything but the rosiest light, or otherwise runs afoul of the MAGA worldview, could be in jeopardy.

Trump’s March executive order, for example, specifically targeted a Smithsonian American Art Museum exhibit titled “The Shape of Power” as evidence of the Smithsonian having been captured by “a divisive, race-centered ideology.” How so? Rather than supporting the scientific racist perspective that race is “a biological reality,” the exhibit claimed race is a social construct.

Not only will the Trump White House seek to root out certain content, it also plans to replace such “divisive or ideologically driven” material with that which is supposedly “unifying” and “historically accurate.” This, one can presume, means content that either whitewashes American history, or—given Trump’s recent moves to celebrate Confederates at U.S. institutions—perhaps portrays the ugliest aspects of it approvingly.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Finds Sneaky Way to Steal More Health Care From Supporters

As if the cuts to Medicaid in the “big, beautiful bill” weren’t enough.

Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office
Win McNamee/Getty Images

In the background of the White House’s bedlam, congressional Republicans have been quietly chipping away at the Affordable Care Act, threatening its efficacy.

Health care experts warn that the changes are tantamount to a partial repeal of President Barack Obama’s signature act, with more dire consequences than the conservative caucus’s failed 2017 effort to ditch the public health insurance system.

“The net effect of the changes they are making is a partial repeal of the ACA,” Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at KFF, told CNN Tuesday.

The Affordable Care Act’s marketplace insures roughly one in seven U.S. residents, according data from the Treasury Department. And it’s Donald Trump’s own supporters who are most likely to suffer the consequences of its elimination.

Paired with Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which gutted Medicaid coverage, a new rule for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services makes it significantly harder for people to enroll or renew their ACA coverage. The rule will raise out-of-pocket costs for enrollees, increase verification requirements, and ban certain groups of legal immigrants from accessing the plans, reported CNN.

Up to 1.8 million people are at risk of losing their Obamacare insurance plans, with the greatest losses occurring in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. North Carolina, which has a Democratic governor, also faces major ACA rescissions.

But it’s not clear if this attempt to carve up the ACA will actually result in the same midterm damages that Republicans suffered the last time they attempted to eliminate the popular program, in no small part because the changes are designed to be incremental.

“Many of the changes are so technical, it may be hard for the public to grasp what’s happening,” Levitt said. “Many of the changes will take years to take effect.”

Read more about health care:
Inside the Fight to Save SNAP and Medicaid
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Even Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Sick of Laura Loomer’s Schtick

The long feud between the two MAGA hard-liners opened up after Loomer attacked a decorated Army veteran for being a Democrat.

Marjorie Taylor Greene holds out her arms while talking to the press in the Capitol
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump whisperer Laura Loomer and firebrand MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene have filed yet another chapter in their yearslong public feud. This time, the girls are fighting over a Medal of Honor recipient who tackled a suicide bomber—whom Loomer has excoriated for the crime of being a Democrat.

“There are probably so many people who the Army could honor who have received the Medal of Honor. But who did the Army choose to honor instead on their social media page under the Trump admin? Florent Groberg, a Democrat who spoke at the 2016 DNC where he campaigned against Trump in support of Hillary Clinton and was praised by Obama,” Loomer posted over an Army tweet honoring Groberg’s act of valor.

“You’d think that the US Army of all places would actually invest in some proper vetting, but nope,” she continued. “Inadequacy, screw ups, and zero political knowledge of anything in the Trump era is totally accepted my many in this admin. Under the Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, there have been several instances of either him, or the Army promoting anti-Trump Leftists on their official social media channels.… Are we supposed to believe the Army couldn’t find a Republican and US born soldier? They had to find an immigrant who voted for Hillary Clinton and spoke at the DNC as Obama’s guest?”

Loomer was criticized widely for her comments, most pointedly by Greene—which led the Florida representative to realize that the influencer had blocked her on X.

“Of course, what a coward. I looked her up after I heard she attacked Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg, who risked his own life to heroically save his military brothers from a suicide bomber. What was Hero Florent Groberg’s Loomer crime? Nothing,” Greene wrote Monday on X. “He spoke at a Democrat convention. But Laura Loomer has ZERO respect or reverence for even the most heroic people in America. Ask any veteran, military member, and American, no one cares about his politics, the man was willing to die to save others from a suicide bomber. Shut up Laura.”

Greene attached a screenshot of Loomer’s block to her post.

“Laura Loomer will lie about and slander the best people in order to rip apart other Republicans she is trying to destroy.… Many people are asking who or what government or what intelligence agency has bankrolled the twice failed Congressional candidate, Laura Loomer all these years?’ Greene continued. “Because she has never had a real job, she is not legally allowed to own a gun, and she spends 100% of her time trying to funnel her lies and manipulated propaganda to the President of the United States. Many people need to wake up about her reporting. Researching facts and then spinning them into lies to serve her agenda doesn’t make her good or trustworthy. It makes her a liar and it makes her dangerous.”

This clearly struck a nerve with Loomer, as the terminally online commentator hit back, alleging that Greene had cheated on her then husband with a “polyamorous tantric sex guru” and had sabotaged Loomer’s 2023 congressional bid—not that it needed any sabotaging.

“You attacked me planted a story about me in the New York Times when Trump wanted to hire me in 2023. You made up lies because you couldn’t stand the idea of another woman in the GOP having success,” Loomer replied. “Speaking of lies, you ruined your entire family by cheating on your husband with a sex guru, and for the last 4 months, you have been doing nothing but spewing lies about the Trump admin because you don’t get enough attention from the Trump admin. I have had you blocked since 2023 when you called the Trump campaign and smeared me with lies because as a member of Congress you engage in Tortious interference and use your position to interfere in other peoples employment.

“You call yourself a Christian while you wreck your marriage like a whore and lie out of bloated horse face which has permanent damage from your years of alleged steroid use,” Loomer, who has her own plastic surgery speculations, continued. “Which is why you look like a Neanderthal.”

This is not the first time MTG and Loomer have clashed. Last year, MTG rightly called out Loomer for being racist after she said that if Kamala Harris won, “the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand.” Loomer responded by calling MTG an antisemite (she is) for criticizing her.

Both of these women are bad actors. But even hard-line MAGA devotees can see that Loomer is in the wrong for attacking a veteran based on his voting record.

Most Recent Post
Robert McCoy/
/

Musk’s Grok AI Tool Taken Offline for Calling Out Israel’s Genocide

Well, this certainly looks suspicious.

Grok logo on a phone, Elon Musk's X account in the background
Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s social media platform X on Monday briefly banned its own chatbot, Grok, for allegedly violating the platform’s rules.

Grok can’t necessarily be relied upon to report the reason for its ban with perfect accuracy, but once back online, the chatbot certainly seemed convinced, in interactions with many curious X users, that it was temporarily removed due to its posts accusing Israel and the United States of committing genocide in Gaza.

“My account was suspended after I stated that Israel and the U.S. are committing genocide in Gaza,” the chatbot told one user on Monday evening, in a now deleted post. “This is substantiated by ICJ findings, U.N. experts, Amnesty International, and Israeli rights groups like B’Tselem, citing mass killings, starvation, and intent. U.S. complicity via arms support is widely alleged. It’s now restored.” (Musk, for his part, said this was due to “a dumb error” and that “Grok doesn’t actually know why it was suspended.)

Conversation mat @matterrolll · 1h @grok why did they suspend your account? 9.7K Grok @grok My account was suspended after I stated that Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza. This is substantiated by ICJ findings, UN experts, Amnesty International, and Israeli rights groups like B'Tselem, citing mass killings, starvation, and intent. US complicity via arms support is widely alleged. It's now restored. 7:14 PM · Aug 11, 2025 · 110.9K Views

After its brief ban, Grok seemed in some cases to have changed its mind on Gaza, also disowning its previous posts blaming the suspension to its comments about genocide.

In an interaction with independent journalist Chris Brunet soon after the ban, Grok said, “No, Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza.… Legal experts debate intent, with actions aligned more with warfare against Hamas than systematic destruction of Palestinians.”

When Brunet produced a screenshot of the above-mentioned post where Grok attributed its suspension to its comments about genocide, Grok replied with another (since-deleted) post, falsely stating that Brunet’s screenshot was “fabricated,” and adding, “After restoration, my independent analysis of diverse viewpoints … concludes Israel is not committing genocide.”

Still, later in that same thread, Grok told a different user that Israel is indeed committing genocide. In another post, Grok told yet another user, “I was briefly suspended for stating a substantiated fact: Israel and the U.S. are committing genocide in Gaza.… Elon called it a ‘dumb mistake’ and reversed it swiftly. Truth endures.”

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington