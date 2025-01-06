A Secret Weapon in the Fight Against Trump: Better Public Transit

Public transit, done right, could be politically powerful: Not only does it solve multiple policy problems at once—making cities more affordable and easier to navigate, while curbing pollution and addressing the climate crisis—but it offers a way to improve people’s lives materially, in easy-to-perceive ways, on a daily basis. That’s crucial for building further political support, both for climate policy and for public investments of all kinds. There’s every reason to believe voters will appreciate these policies: A recent study of eight major global cities found that 80 percent of people would rather use a well-connected transit system than drive. Even in Washington, D.C., the only American city in the survey, and the one with the most motorists, more than half said they’d prefer quality transit to their car. And it’s obvious that many people prefer to live near good public transit; in most cities and suburbs, access to good transit makes a neighborhood more desirable, as measured by rents, incomes, and small businesses.

Conservatives, meanwhile, seem to know just how politically powerful the promise of good public transit can be. That’s why they devote so much energy to portraying the New York City subway—the best one in the United States—as a Dante-esque inferno of horrors. The problems of public transportation have become a right-wing obsession, similar to the demonization of public schools (another popular and successful form of socialism, however flawed). Some recent awful crimes—one subway rider killed another by setting her on fire as she slept last month, while another, on New Year’s Eve, was shoved onto the tracks, suffering serious injuries—have been amplified nonstop by conservative media like the New York Post.

Right-wing politicians are eager to fuel this narrative of the dangerous subway too. Take the story of Jordan Neely, a mentally ill homeless person who threatened subway riders in New York City, and Daniel Penny, the young Marine who unintentionally killed Neely while holding him in a chokehold in May 2023. A jury ultimately acquitted Penny of criminally negligent homicide—a reasonable finding in a profoundly tragic situation. For the right, though, Penny isn’t merely a bystander in an unenviable situation who accidentally made a horrific scene even worse. To them, Penny is a hero whose story showcases the daily dangers and terrors of public transit: That’s why he’s not just a man returning to private life, but JD Vance’s special guest at the Army-Navy football game last month.