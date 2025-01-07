This Is What Elon Musk Really Wants From Donald Trump

Musk is not the only Silicon Valley titan expected to benefit from the incoming administration’s deregulatory push. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that one area where he “deeply” agrees with Musk is the need for “US-infrastructure and lots of it,” complaining about “how difficult it has become to build things in the United States. Power plants, data centers, any of that kind of stuff.” The kind of stuff Altman wants to build, of course, are fleets of power-hungry data centers to hyperscale AI, despite some very dubious projections on the real-world demand for that AI, unanswered questions as to what it might be used for, and whether it’ll ever be profitable.

The next administration, that is, promises to build tons of stuff for the purpose of making a few people unfathomably wealthy. That could mean a lot more of what journalist Max Read has referred to as “slop,” which includes not only the nonsensical, machine-generated content clogging Facebook feeds and internet searches, but also “a thriving, global gray-market economy of spammers and entrepreneurs, searching out and selling get-rich-quick schemes and arbitrage opportunities, supercharged by generative AI.”

Increasingly, slop is clogging up our physical reality, too. The same deregulatory fervor already helping to contribute to fantastical cryptocurrency valuations may well help make the real-world a more annoying and dangerous place, filling up everything from power grids to roads with junk. If you find yourself in a Tesla robotaxi the next holiday season, there’s a chance that AI slop might land you in the hospital.