How Do You Confront an Administration That Can’t Be Shamed?

This time the group was preparing to interrupt the American Gas Association’s holiday party at a tony whiskey bar just up the street. The plan was straightforward: create maximum discomfort by shaming attendees up close with a camera shoved in their faces.

Often, Climate Defiance’s “disruptive protest” techniques lead to jail stints. Most who showed up to the meeting at Le Pain Quotidien needed multiple hands to count the number of times they’d been detained. But that night, the chief concern was access to the bar, rather than arrest. The group planned to block entrances to a Department of Energy building the next day, so had motivation to leave the holiday party before the police arrived, lest they get locked up too early.

Nick Newberry, a six-foot-tall blond guy from Virginia who previously worked in the oil and gas industry—already vaguely resembling a prototypical DC Republican—showed up to the cafe playing the part of a gas lobbyist: in dark blue suit with a shining American flag lapel pin. “I think the disruption of our actions gets a boost when the disruption comes from someone who looks like they should be gleefully exploiting the system rather than fighting it,” he told me. Also, he brought a Grinch mask.