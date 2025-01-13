PODCAST

Bannon’s Rage at Musk Suddenly Goes Nuclear as MAGA Meltdown Worsens As the war between Steve Bannon and Elon Musk intensifies, a leading Never Trump writer explains what all this says about the horrors that Trump-MAGA have in store for us—and how Dems can fight back.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon in New York City on October 29, 2024