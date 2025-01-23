Are Cell Phones Really Destroying Kids’ Mental Health?

Haidt is fond of deploying the aggregated data gathered by the CDC in its 2021 survey report on mental health. It’s the chief source of much of the evidence he deploys in his book. However, even he acknowledges in his peer-reviewed work that the statistical correlation between screen time and mental health is “very small.” Far more significant among factors that could be influencing poor mental health is something that is so much more obvious, yet for some reason ignored by Haidt and by Murthy in his calls for labeling social media as dangerous: abuse. Sociologist Mike Males reported that a mathematical analysis of the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior survey shows the association between parental abuse and teen depression is 13 times stronger than anything associated with screen use. The terrible fact of life in the U.S. is that families and friends are generally far more dangerous to children and teens than strangers and technology are.

It’s possible that everything else in society is amplifying or even causing so much of the distress, and constant phone use is a symptom and often necessary response. Researcher danah boyd noted , after interviewing more than 150 young people around the country, an increase in surveillance of their every thought and action, combined with a loss of public and play spaces. As a result, boyd has argued, young people—especially those susceptible to mental illness and distress—gravitate to digital platforms out of necessity. The ability to reach out beyond your immediate surroundings and find stories, role models, guides, and peers could be crucial to surviving some of the most stressful developmental moments that a young person can go through. So for someone in a hostile family or an uncaring or an unreasonable family, or an intolerant community or church, these tools can be lifesavers.

For many Americans smartphones have become necessary tools for survival in the absence of effective social safety nets, job security, childcare, and other basic necessities. If you are a parent working two jobs with contingent hours, you will have a smartphone to manage your hourly commitment to jobs, transportation, and whatever childcare you can hack together. And you had better give your child a phone too so you can be in constant contact. As media scholar Julia Ticona explains in her powerful book, Left to Our Own Devices, contingent workers cannot opt out from the smartphone life, and nor can their family members—including children. Living smartphone-free is a luxury reserved for the privileged and comfortable. Phones and social apps are necessary in a society that has no safety net and no decent commitment to making sure that children lead safe and secure lives.